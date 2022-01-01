-
Tilia
- Executive Vice President
2014 - maintenant
Partner and member of the executive board.
Currently leads "SIAAP 2030", a large scale strategic project with SIAAP (Syndicat Interdépartemental pour l’Assainissement de l’Agglomération Parisienne), the largest wastewater utility in Europe. Main project features: Global strategic design and operational reset on all key aspects of the utility. Benchmarking and definition of the long term strategy of SIAAP within the Greater Paris integration, including the roadmap to shorter term operational transformation.
Lead optimization and transformation projects : Energy company of the city of Grenoble (GEG), Stadtwerke Arnsberg (Germany), several french water utilities, ...
Tilia is the partner of cities, communities, public and private utilities, industrial businesses and co-investors who seek to develop new projects, make new investments, improve their operations, redefine their strategy and manage increasingly complex challenges, mostly in the fields of energy, water and environmental services.
Veolia Environnement
- General Manager - Washington DC Program
Paris
2013 - 2014
Won and led the Washington DC Project which consists in a comprehensive evaluation of the city’s water supply systems and organization to increase efficiencies, streamline operations, reduce costs, and assess business and financial risks related to ensuring a reliable service. 14% of implementable cost savings as well as quality improvements and organizational changes have been identified and are in the process of being implemented.
The US Army Corps of Engineers, one of the main clients, bestowed a rare honor, by awarding David Alexandre the Washington Aqueduct Medal for his services rendered as part of this project.
Veolia Environnement
- Vice President - Utility Performance Consulting
Paris
2012 - 2014
Vice President and Leader of the Utility Performance Consulting Platform with Veolia North America.
Under this new partnership approach, Veolia is working with some of the largest water and wastewater utilities in the U.S. to conduct comprehensive asset and operation evaluations that lead to efficiencies, cost saving and quality improvement
Veolia Environnement
- General Manager New York City
Paris
2011 - 2013
Served as Program Manager from the beginning of this first of its kind Public Private Partnership. The work, completed in two stages, first involved a comprehensive assessment of New York City’s water and wastewater operations, which meets the needs of more than nine million people (NYC Department of Environmental Protection), leading an international team of top-level managers from Veolia and consultants from McKinsey & Company.
The primary scope of the program involved reviewing all aspects of this utility’s practices to assess potential utility-wide improvements in areas including labor productivity, purchasing, asset management, metering, process optimization, and overall operations and maintenance.
The project also supported public outreach, change management initiatives, streamlining of the organization and all processes required to implement the recommendations
The assessment phase was completed in June 2012, and identified utility-approved opportunities that are expected to save the City more than $100 million per year. Based on the initial reports and results of the diagnostic phase (http://www.nyc.gov/html/dep/pdf/reports/opx-phase-i-report.pdf), the NYC Water Board has decided to continue with the same team for the four year implementation phase.
To date (December 2013), more than $55m of yearly savings has been implemented, on schedule, which has already allowed the New York City Water Board to significantly mitigate the water rate increase for 2013-2014 (http://www.nyc.gov/html/dep/html/press_releases/13-039pr.shtml)
Veolia Environnement
- COO Municipal Energy Activities
Paris
2010 - 2011
Coordinated the operation of the Municipal Energy activities of Veolia in Germany (Electricity, Gas and Urban Heating), representing annual revenues of over $800 million.
Started a project group and developed new tools for the financial asset evaluation of Electricity and Gas networks as part of the acquisition of Energy Utility Companies.
Supported the Project Finance Group for the preparation and delivery of Electricity and Gas Grid acquisitions bids for small and medium size municipalities.
Implemented a common set of KPI’s for the existing Energy activities of Veolia in Germany.
Following a natural disaster in 2010, provided leadership for the protection and restoration of the water supply of the City of Gorlitz in Germany (100,000 people), avoiding a potential major public health incident in this city.
Veolia Environnement
- Managing Director Benelux
Paris
2007 - 2010
Managing Director of Veolia Water NL and Veolia Water Belgium. Chairman of the Board of DSBV and EPAS NV. Shareholders representative at Delfluent BV and SEDE Benelux.
Renewed commercial and operational drive in the Dutch and Belgian markets (both industry and public sector).
Managed commissioning and contract negotiations for one of the largest projects of the group, the 360m€ DBFO project for The Hague (covering a population base of more than 1.7 million people). This project, involving the construction of a new wastewater plant and the rehabilitation/expansion of an existing plant, marked the first public-private partnership in the Dutch water industry and is one of the largest wastewater systems in Europe.
Operational and financial overhaul of a technically challenging industrial contract in Luxemburg (Steel industry).
Successful closing of a 8m€ DBO industrial contract in The Netherlands (Food & Bev sector).
Berliner Wasserbetriebe
- Deputy Manager Water Supply (City of Berlin)
2004 - 2007
Under a contract with the City of Berlin, Veolia managed the largest water and wastewater operations in Germany, serving 3.5 million people. The team involved in this project has been recognized for its innovative approach in areas such as in-sourcing, along with asset management and operations types of efficiencies—achieving cost savings of more than $160 million a year.
Worked as part of the Veolia Water team in Berlin for more than six years, managing the water supply operations and a staff of up to 1,055. Guided the transformation of this municipal public service group into a private-minded company driven by efficiency, quality and profitability.
Key accomplishments in this role included: developing and implementing restructuring program, which involved working with unions to shift positions by in-sourcing functions that had previously been performed by outside contractors; redefined the utility’s investment plan for above-ground and underground assets ($100 million/year) in the framework of an Asset Management strategy; lowered water operations costs by $25 million per year through a focus on performance management and maintenance efficiency; and improved the quality and reliability of the service through process optimization and renewed middle term investment strategy.
Berliner Wasserbetriebe
- Director Waterworks (City of Berlin)
2001 - 2007
Compagnie Générale des Eaux
- Deputy Manager East Paris Suburb
Paris
1998 - 2001
Worked for the Paris Region water supply for more than six years in various roles, managing staff groups ranging in size from 35 to 260, serving a population of 1.8 million the Eastern suburb of Paris.
Implemented productivity improvements that resulted in a 20 percent cost reduction.
Implementation of ISO 9001 Quality insurance system.
Coordinated the investment programs with the client (SEDIF) and the internal Engineering Department.
Participated in the development of a new public transportation concept for Veolia’s transportation branch (as part of Master project at ESSEC).
Compagnie Générale des Eaux
Compagnie Générale des Eaux
- Plant Manager
Paris
1997 - 2001
Lead a team of 65 people of the largest water treatment plant in France, supplying 1.8 million people in the eastern suburb of Paris.
Coordinated the investment programs with the client (SEDIF) and the internal Engineering Department.
Served as Secretary of the group Eureau 1, which coordinated lobbying activities of the Water Sector to the European Commission.
Compagnie Générale des Eaux
Compagnie Générale des Eaux
- Maintenance and purchase Manager
Paris
1995 - 1997
Lead the central maintenance team (35 people).
Implemented predictive maintenance methods and tools and optimized inventory management.
Initiated a structured sourcing organization and negotiated the main contracts leading to significant cost savings.
Mars
- Production Supervisor
1994 - 1995
Managed a team of 17 shift operators in the packaging workshops for a pet food canning plant producing two million cans per day.
Implementation of Quality insurance (ISO 9001) and Total Productive Maintenance.
Mars
Midial USA
- Process Engineer
1991 - 1992