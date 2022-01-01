David Alexandre a développé depuis plus de 25 ans une expérience internationale associant lexploitation, loptimisation et le développement de grands projets de transformation principalement pour des services deau, dassainissement et dénergie de grandes métropoles, dans différents modèles de partenariat.



Après avoir travaillé dans des fonctions de management opérationnel dabord en région parisienne, il a modernisé, dans différents modèles de partenariat, les services deaux et dassainissement de grandes villes allemandes et américaines, et des entreprises communales multi-énergies en Allemagne. Il a notamment dirigé une des principales usines de traitement deau puis à Berlin (Allemagne) où il avait la charge du service de production et de distribution deau potable de la ville (1055 employés). Ensuite il a dirigé la concession dassainissement de La Haye, aux Pays Bas (1,7 million dEH).



Plus récemment, David Alexandre a dirigé le projet dexcellence opérationnelle des services deau et dassainissement de la ville de New York (NYC DEP), un projet doptimisation de lexploitation et de préparation de la fusion des services deau potable de la ville de Washington DC (DC Water) et des projets d'optimisation d'actifs industriels au Moyen-Orient.



Il accompagne aujourdhui des entreprises, services publics et collectivités dans leurs projets stratégiques de modernisation et doptimisation opérationnelle.



David Alexandre enseigne dans le cursus de gestion des infrastructures urbaines de la New York University (NYU) et dans loption « villes et territoires » de lESSEC.





Compétences :

Direction Générale

Stratégie

Change Management

Asset Management

Energie

Eau

Environnement

Project Finance

Infrastructure

Operational Excellence

Management Consulting