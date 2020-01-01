David CHAUDET

-
Schneider Electric
- Test bench design leader
Rueil Malmaison
2016 - maintenant
Part of laboratories services, I'm a test means expert involved to deliver a test bench that meets requirements :
In charge of designing the best hardware and software architecture for the bench
In charge of the integration of software and hardware of the bench
In charge of leading the test bench project, to master schedule and cost
Schneider Electric
- International verification leader
Rueil Malmaison
2016 - 2016
3 phases uninterrupted power supply product verification lead in coordination with R&D teams :
- Defects tracking and follow-up with indicators driven decisions
- Releases deployments and tests
- Support on tests process and tools
- Remote collaborative meetings on technical or organisational topics
HP Quality Center (HPQC), Atlassian JIRA, Atlassian JIRA Software (AGILE), Redmine Forge
Agile methodologies, Webex
Schneider Electric
- Firmware design engineer senior
Rueil Malmaison
2012 - 2015
3 phases uninterrupted power supply development in collaboration with the R&D danish team :
- SoC firmware designs, implementations & tests
- Continuous integration
- Agile methodologies
- Unitary tests, integration tests
Keywords are not mentioned for confidential reasons
Courses :
- Working assertively (2 days journey, Coach : Christine BOULET)
- Agile Essentials (2 days journey, Trainer : Thierry Girodet, VALTECH)
- Scrum Master certification (2 days journey, VALTECH)
PRQA QAC, PRQA QAC++, Soc Xilinx Zynq, ARM DS-5 toolchain, Lauterbach emulators, Low signals electronics, C language, Agile methodologies, Redmine Forge, Bazaar, Atlassian JIRA
Schneider Electric
- Firmware design engineer senior
Rueil Malmaison
2009 - 2012
3 phases uninterrupted power supply mock-up development in collaboration with the innovation team :
- Power functionalities firmware designs, implementations & tests
- Calculation modules using an object oriented approach, in order to shorter regulation system implementation duration
- In-situ calculation module unitary tests
Uninterrupted power supply development in collaboration with the R&D danish team :
- Firmware designs, implementations & tests
- Continuous integration
- Agile methodologies
- Embedded C++
- Unitary tests, integration tests
Courses :
- C++ essentials & object-oriented design (VALTECH)
- Effective communication
- Intercultural management
PRQA QAC, PRQA QAC++, DSP Texas Instruments F2812 & F28335, Code Composer 3.3 & 5, Mathlab, Simulink, Low signals electronics, C language, C++ language, Agile methodologies, Redmine Forge, Bazaar
APC by Schneider Electric
- Firmware support leader for an R&D entity in Shanghai China
Rueil-Malmaison
2007 - 2009
Leader in a French R&D support team that train, coach, supervise, help chinese R&D team on a three phases uninterrupted power supply development in Shanghai :
- cultural, methodology, competencies differences considerations
- projects follow up
- organization & methodologies improvements
- bests practices & tools trainings
- firmware quality leader
PRQA QAC, DSP Texas Instruments F2812, Code Composer 3.3, IAR tools chain, Segger RTOS EmbOS, Renesas M32C87, Low signal electronics, Subversion
MGE UPS SYSTEMS
- Firmware design engineer
Rueil-Malmaison
2005 - 2007
3 phases uninterrupted power supply co-development with an R&D Chinese team located in Shenzhen, China :
- Power functionalities firmware designs, implementations & tests
- HMI firmware designs, implementations & tests
- Engines architect
- Chinese firmware parts understanding & mastering
- Firmware quality pilot
PRQA QAC, LCD driver, Segger RTOS EmbOS, Renesas M32C87, CAN protocol, Low signal electronics, Subversion
MGE UPS SYSTEMS
- Firmware project leader
SAINT OUEN L'AUMONE
2004 - 2005
Low cost single phase uninterrupted power supply firmware development (quantity/year: ~150K products) :
- Project follow up (planning, cost, quality indicators)
- Firmware functionalities trades-off with others departments (marketing, quality, manufacturing)
- Firmware designs, implementations, tests
- Power features
- USB/HID features
- Low cost oriented design
ST Microelectronics 8 bits micro-controller , CodeWarrior toolchain, USB protocol, HID standard, C language, assembly code, Low signal electronics
Altran
- Firmware project leader
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2002 - 2004
During this period, I worked as subcontractor for MGE UPS SYSTEMS company. This experience has been continued as employee in this company.
Low cost single phase uninterrupted power supply firmware development (quantity/year: ~150K products) :
- Project follow up (planning, cost, quality indicators)
- Firmware functionalities trades-off with others departments (marketing, quality, manufacturing)
- Firmware designs, implementations, tests
- Power features
- USB/HID features
- Low cost oriented design
ST Microelectronics 8 bits micro-controller , CodeWarrior toolchain, USB protocol, HID standard, C language, assembly code, Low signal electronics
Altran
- Firmware engineer
Vélizy-Villacoublay
1998 - 2002
During this period, I worked as subcontractor for several companies.
Many areas of interest has been discovered, driving me to my favorite one.
- Banking domain :
Firmware designs, implementations and tests
Companies : MONECAM, LANDIS & GYR
Check reader, electronic wallet, BULL CP8 specifications, Freescale 68HC16, embedded firmware
- Aeronautics domain :
Firmware designs, implementations and tests
Company : SEXTANT AVIONIQUE
RTOS, ARINC 400 standards, D0-178B certification, GPS, Kalman filter, inertial unit, C language
- Photographic development domain :
Firmware designs, implementations and tests
Software designs, implementations and tests
Human machine interface design
Company : KIS PHOTO ME / PHOTOMATON
Optics and chemical units, embedded firmware, unix, Borland C++, C language, Freescale 68020
- Uninterrupted power supply domain :
Firmware designs, implementations and tests
Company : MGE UPS SYSTEMS
Infineon C164, embedded firmware, C166 Keil toolchain, C language, assembly