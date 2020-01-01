Menu

David CHAUDET

Rueil Malmaison

En résumé

16 years of technical experiencies in the uninterruptible power supplies designs.
Now working on tests benches for circuit breakers and protections.

Favorite : International and multi-cultural environment, multi-technical environment, system approach, customer centric approach, communication, agility

Chine
Logiciel embarqué
Firmware
Système Temps Réel
Tests
Intégration Continue
Forge
System On Chip
Assurance qualité
Communication
Coordination

Entreprises

  • Schneider Electric - Test bench design leader

    Rueil Malmaison 2016 - maintenant Part of laboratories services, I'm a test means expert involved to deliver a test bench that meets requirements :
    In charge of designing the best hardware and software architecture for the bench
    In charge of the integration of software and hardware of the bench
    In charge of leading the test bench project, to master schedule and cost

  • Schneider Electric - International verification leader

    Rueil Malmaison 2016 - 2016 3 phases uninterrupted power supply product verification lead in coordination with R&D teams :
    - Defects tracking and follow-up with indicators driven decisions
    - Releases deployments and tests
    - Support on tests process and tools
    - Remote collaborative meetings on technical or organisational topics

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gLNqR27v3hs

    HP Quality Center (HPQC), Atlassian JIRA, Atlassian JIRA Software (AGILE), Redmine Forge
    Agile methodologies, Webex

  • Schneider Electric - Firmware design engineer senior

    Rueil Malmaison 2012 - 2015 3 phases uninterrupted power supply development in collaboration with the R&D danish team :
    - SoC firmware designs, implementations & tests
    - Continuous integration
    - Agile methodologies
    - Unitary tests, integration tests

    Keywords are not mentioned for confidential reasons

    Courses :
    - Working assertively (2 days journey, Coach : Christine BOULET)
    - Agile Essentials (2 days journey, Trainer : Thierry Girodet, VALTECH)
    - Scrum Master certification (2 days journey, VALTECH)

    PRQA QAC, PRQA QAC++, Soc Xilinx Zynq, ARM DS-5 toolchain, Lauterbach emulators, Low signals electronics, C language, Agile methodologies, Redmine Forge, Bazaar, Atlassian JIRA

  • Schneider Electric - Firmware design engineer senior

    Rueil Malmaison 2009 - 2012 3 phases uninterrupted power supply mock-up development in collaboration with the innovation team :
    - Power functionalities firmware designs, implementations & tests
    - Calculation modules using an object oriented approach, in order to shorter regulation system implementation duration
    - In-situ calculation module unitary tests

    Uninterrupted power supply development in collaboration with the R&D danish team :
    - Firmware designs, implementations & tests
    - Continuous integration
    - Agile methodologies
    - Embedded C++
    - Unitary tests, integration tests

    Courses :
    - C++ essentials & object-oriented design (VALTECH)
    - Effective communication
    - Intercultural management


    PRQA QAC, PRQA QAC++, DSP Texas Instruments F2812 & F28335, Code Composer 3.3 & 5, Mathlab, Simulink, Low signals electronics, C language, C++ language, Agile methodologies, Redmine Forge, Bazaar

  • APC by Schneider Electric - Firmware support leader for an R&D entity in Shanghai China

    Rueil-Malmaison 2007 - 2009 Leader in a French R&D support team that train, coach, supervise, help chinese R&D team on a three phases uninterrupted power supply development in Shanghai :
    - cultural, methodology, competencies differences considerations
    - projects follow up
    - organization & methodologies improvements
    - bests practices & tools trainings
    - firmware quality leader

    PRQA QAC, DSP Texas Instruments F2812, Code Composer 3.3, IAR tools chain, Segger RTOS EmbOS, Renesas M32C87, Low signal electronics, Subversion

  • MGE UPS SYSTEMS - Firmware design engineer

    Rueil-Malmaison 2005 - 2007 3 phases uninterrupted power supply co-development with an R&D Chinese team located in Shenzhen, China :
    - Power functionalities firmware designs, implementations & tests
    - HMI firmware designs, implementations & tests
    - Engines architect

    - Chinese firmware parts understanding & mastering
    - Firmware quality pilot

    PRQA QAC, LCD driver, Segger RTOS EmbOS, Renesas M32C87, CAN protocol, Low signal electronics, Subversion

  • MGE UPS SYSTEMS - Firmware project leader

    SAINT OUEN L'AUMONE 2004 - 2005 Low cost single phase uninterrupted power supply firmware development (quantity/year: ~150K products) :
    - Project follow up (planning, cost, quality indicators)
    - Firmware functionalities trades-off with others departments (marketing, quality, manufacturing)
    - Firmware designs, implementations, tests
    - Power features
    - USB/HID features
    - Low cost oriented design

    ST Microelectronics 8 bits micro-controller , CodeWarrior toolchain, USB protocol, HID standard, C language, assembly code, Low signal electronics

  • Altran - Firmware project leader

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2002 - 2004 During this period, I worked as subcontractor for MGE UPS SYSTEMS company. This experience has been continued as employee in this company.

    Low cost single phase uninterrupted power supply firmware development (quantity/year: ~150K products) :
    - Project follow up (planning, cost, quality indicators)
    - Firmware functionalities trades-off with others departments (marketing, quality, manufacturing)
    - Firmware designs, implementations, tests
    - Power features
    - USB/HID features
    - Low cost oriented design

    ST Microelectronics 8 bits micro-controller , CodeWarrior toolchain, USB protocol, HID standard, C language, assembly code, Low signal electronics

  • Altran - Firmware engineer

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 1998 - 2002 During this period, I worked as subcontractor for several companies.
    Many areas of interest has been discovered, driving me to my favorite one.

    - Banking domain :
    Firmware designs, implementations and tests
    Companies : MONECAM, LANDIS & GYR
    Check reader, electronic wallet, BULL CP8 specifications, Freescale 68HC16, embedded firmware

    - Aeronautics domain :
    Firmware designs, implementations and tests
    Company : SEXTANT AVIONIQUE
    RTOS, ARINC 400 standards, D0-178B certification, GPS, Kalman filter, inertial unit, C language

    - Photographic development domain :
    Firmware designs, implementations and tests
    Software designs, implementations and tests
    Human machine interface design
    Company : KIS PHOTO ME / PHOTOMATON
    Optics and chemical units, embedded firmware, unix, Borland C++, C language, Freescale 68020

    - Uninterrupted power supply domain :
    Firmware designs, implementations and tests
    Company : MGE UPS SYSTEMS
    Infineon C164, embedded firmware, C166 Keil toolchain, C language, assembly

Formations

  • Université Grenoble 1 Joseph Fourier

    St Martin D'Heres 1993 - 1996 3i : Intrumentation & Informatique Industrielle

  • IUT GEII

    Grenoble 1991 - 1993 Génie Electrique & Informatique Industrielle 1 (Automatismes)

    IUT de L'Université Joseph Fourier (GRENOBLE 1)

