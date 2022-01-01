Retail
David DURST
David DURST
Suresnes
Management
Terreal
Suresnes
maintenant
Terreal
- Chef de service et responsable production
Suresnes
2012 - maintenant
Terreal
- Responsable logistique régional
Suresnes
2003 - 2013
IESTO CNAM IESTO (Lyon)
Lyon
1999 - 2001
desto
Céline LETERTRE
Christopher NADAUD
Erick MARAIS
Franck DELRIEU
Irène CORVEST
Jean-Michel COURTADON
Jerome LIGERON
Philippe ROUXEL
Pierrick TERRILLON
Sébastien AUBERT