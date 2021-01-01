David IKOME

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe InDesign
Adobe Premiere Pro
Entreprises
OBIV Solutions
- Chargé de la Communication
2014 - maintenant
EDUCAF Cameroon
- Public Relation Officer
2011 - 2011: academic internship carried out
(Education for All in
Missions:
- Edited Most projets of the organisation ;
- Translated all meeting accounts for members of other headquarters ;
- Assisted in Project developing ;
- Proposed communication strategy in projects developed by the organisation.
The Ministry of Industry
- Stagiaire en communication
2010 - 2010: academic internship carried out in
Mines and Technological development.
Missions:
- Observation of work methods used by the workers ;
- Assisted in managing the notice board of the Ministry ;
- Assisted in conceiving a communication plan for events relating the Ministry ;
- Proposed ``note de lecture'' to the attention of the minister ;
- Conceived crawls, communiqués, press files concerning events relating the Ministry.
Formations
ECOLE SUPERIEURE DES SCIENCES ET TECHNIQUES DE L'INFORMATION ET DE LA COMMUNICATION(ESSTIC) (Yaoundé)