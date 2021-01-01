Menu

David IKOME

YAOUNDÉ

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe InDesign
Adobe Premiere Pro

Entreprises

  • OBIV Solutions - Chargé de la Communication

    2014 - maintenant

  • EDUCAF Cameroon - Public Relation Officer

    2011 - 2011 : academic internship carried out
    (Education for All in
    Missions:
    - Edited Most projets of the organisation ;
    - Translated all meeting accounts for members of other headquarters ;
    - Assisted in Project developing ;
    - Proposed communication strategy in projects developed by the organisation.

  • The Ministry of Industry - Stagiaire en communication

    2010 - 2010 : academic internship carried out in
    Mines and Technological development.
    Missions:
    - Observation of work methods used by the workers ;
    - Assisted in managing the notice board of the Ministry ;
    - Assisted in conceiving a communication plan for events relating the Ministry ;
    - Proposed ``note de lecture'' to the attention of the minister ;
    - Conceived crawls, communiqués, press files concerning events relating the Ministry.

Formations

  • ECOLE SUPERIEURE DES SCIENCES ET TECHNIQUES DE L'INFORMATION ET DE LA COMMUNICATION(ESSTIC) (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2009 - 2013 Bachelors Degree

