David PIERRE
David PIERRE
ISTRES
Profil
En résumé
Ma motivation : les défis !
Mes compétences :
Manager
Satisfaction clients
Entreprises
Weldom Istres
- Directeur de magasin
2019 - maintenant
Weldom Marseille Isaac
- Directeur de magasin
2018 - 2019
Weldom Istres
- Directeur de magasin
2015 - 2018
Bricomarché
- Directeur
peronne
1996 - 2015
Formations
Lycée Professionnel (Villelongue Dels Monts)
Villelongue Dels Monts
1994 - 1996
Anaelle FAURE
Anita CLAUX
David PIERRE
Hadrien DECANIS
Jean Marie BEGOU
Joy LAEVENS
Ludovic D'HOOGHE
M. Lénaïc BERTHELOT
Zoulficar DJOMA