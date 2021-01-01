Menu

Decatoire PHILIPPE

MARCQ EN BAROEUL

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Procurement
supply team management
suppliers selection
Sheet metal
SAP MM
SAP
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Laser Cutting
ISO 900X Standard
Budgets
Audit
Air Conditioning

Entreprises

  • Poste Immo: filiale immobilière du goupe La Poste - Acheteur

    2016 - 2019 Achats travaux et prestations intellectuelles pour l’entretien, la réhabilitation des bâtiments et réaménagement d’espaces clients.
    Achats Marchés publics (Procédure adaptée).

  • CEGELEC NORD - Responsble Achats

    2003 - 2014

  • CEGELEC Nord - Purchasing Manager

    2003 - 2014 Electrical company for process industries
    * Responsibilities: Responsible of the purchasing department for production and off production for the North - Pas-de-Calais - Picardy departments ( Purchases business: 10 million euros) ;

  • OGURA - RESPONSABLE ACHATS

    2000 - 2003

  • OGURA SAS - Purchasing Manager

    2000 - 2003 (3 years) OGURA SAS - Onnaing (59) - (90 people)
    Leading Japanese cars equipment manufacturer
    Responsibilities: In charge of the purchasing department for
    production of cars air conditioning components and off production

  • CERPLEX SAS - Technical Sales representative

    1997 - 1999 Company who built and repair vending machines and computers

  • RANK XEROX - Manufacturing engineer

    1991 - 1996 Photocopiers Manufacturer

  • NOLLET Laser - Business Engineer

    Paris 1990 - 1991 Subcontracting company for laser cutting and sheet metal forming

  • THOMSON CSF - Manfacturing Engineer

    1983 - 1990 Civil and military equipments for communication Manufacturer

  • NORETEC - Designer for industries

    1981 - 1983 Engineering, design for industries

Formations

  • ICAM

    Lille 1999 - 1999 Ingénieur

