Decatoire PHILIPPE

Mes compétences :
Procurement
supply team management
suppliers selection
Sheet metal
SAP MM
SAP
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Laser Cutting
ISO 900X Standard
Budgets
Audit
Air Conditioning
Entreprises
Poste Immo: filiale immobilière du goupe La Poste
- Acheteur
2016 - 2019Achats travaux et prestations intellectuelles pour l’entretien, la réhabilitation des bâtiments et réaménagement d’espaces clients.
Achats Marchés publics (Procédure adaptée).
CEGELEC NORD
- Responsble Achats
2003 - 2014
CEGELEC Nord
- Purchasing Manager
2003 - 2014Electrical company for process industries
* Responsibilities: Responsible of the purchasing department for production and off production for the North - Pas-de-Calais - Picardy departments ( Purchases business: 10 million euros) ;
OGURA
- RESPONSABLE ACHATS
2000 - 2003
OGURA SAS
- Purchasing Manager
2000 - 2003(3 years) OGURA SAS - Onnaing (59) - (90 people)
Leading Japanese cars equipment manufacturer
Responsibilities: In charge of the purchasing department for
production of cars air conditioning components and off production
CERPLEX SAS
- Technical Sales representative
1997 - 1999Company who built and repair vending machines and computers
RANK XEROX
- Manufacturing engineer
1991 - 1996Photocopiers Manufacturer
NOLLET Laser
- Business Engineer
Paris1990 - 1991Subcontracting company for laser cutting and sheet metal forming
THOMSON CSF
- Manfacturing Engineer
1983 - 1990Civil and military equipments for communication Manufacturer