Deepak SHARMA

MUMBAI

  • Shivsu Canadian Clear International ltd. - Asst. Regional Manager-West

    2010 - maintenant • Take care of sales and marketing activities in Pune, Ahmednagar and Satara region.
    • Follow-up meetings with customer through telephone and meeting follow up for existing enquiries Sales of Plant & Machinery Project planning, execution Techno-commercial negotiations order finalization final payment collection.
    • Identifying Clients for the Projects and Drafting customer requirement & application.
    • Approval of Process Plan. Quality Plans. Project plant layouts
    • Provide constant knowledge to customer on products and market intelligence.
    • Advertisement campaigns

