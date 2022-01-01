Deepak SHARMA

Shivsu Canadian Clear International ltd.
- Asst. Regional Manager-West
2010 - maintenant• Take care of sales and marketing activities in Pune, Ahmednagar and Satara region.
• Follow-up meetings with customer through telephone and meeting follow up for existing enquiries Sales of Plant & Machinery Project planning, execution Techno-commercial negotiations order finalization final payment collection.
• Identifying Clients for the Projects and Drafting customer requirement & application.
• Approval of Process Plan. Quality Plans. Project plant layouts
• Provide constant knowledge to customer on products and market intelligence.
• Advertisement campaigns
