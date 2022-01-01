Vijay SHARMA

-
Airbus Helicopters
- Sales Manager
2012 - maintenant
* Helicopter Sales and Marketing, Suggested and implemented turnkey solutions to new prospects and customers.
* Managed and developed Key Accounts in India including unexplored Governmental sectors including central and State Governments.
* Organised Events, Seminars and Conferences pertaining to different market segments such as Power Line, VVIP, and HEMS.
* Preparing quotes, contracts and offer over company ERP software, Maintaining after Sales relations with clients, developed key markets such as HEMS and Power Line Constructions.
* Contract negotiations with clients, executing ground and flight demos, Overall Coordination between Clients with Customer service team and technical representatives.
* Reporting to Director of Sales & Marketing & Communications.
* Managed successfully first High Sea Sale Contract for AS350B3e to an Indian customer ;
ASD Aerospace and Defence Association of Europe
- Project Manager (Administration and Finance)
2011 - 2012
AeroSpace & Defence Industries Association of Europe
- Project Manager
2011 - 2012
(Budget 7 Million Euros)
ASD (AeroSpace & Defence Industries Association of
Europe formerly called AECMA) Brussels BELGIUM
* Project Management, operations and coordination ;
* Managed Finances and financial reports for the project ;
* Interacted between Indian Civil Aviation bodies and other SAARC Civil Aviation Authorities ;
Assisted European Aviation
- Management Consultant
2009 - 2011
Management Consultant:
business development and coordination
* Executed successfully projects for SYNERGY International, Presented consulting on Indian Business Culture for a French company in France
* Demonstrated Project Management, operations, coordination, administrative support & correspondences etc.
* Invited to deliver lectures on Cargo Airlines
Business in India (IIT Mumbai)
ASD - Aerospace & Defence Association of Europe
- Project Operations Manager
2002 - 2007
Managed - EU-India Civil Aviation Project in New Delhi INDIA/BELGIUM (36 M Euro Project)
* Project Management/operations/coordination ;
* Facilitated joint venture between Indian & European aerospace industries
* Supported in creating common European and Indian Post - Graduate Diploma in Aviation Security
* Organized & represented Project Steering Committee meetings between regulators, industries & European Commission
* Administrative Assistant to the project (ex. appointments, filing , keep up cash record, seminars, conferences, ensuring minutes of meetings recorded accurately etc)
* Planning & coordinated trainings with DGCA, MOCA, NAL, HAL, Airport Authority of India, Pawan Hans, Air India and private operators. ;
German Speaking Community
- Personal Assistant & Organiser
1999 - 2002
to Leader of the German speaking community & (Member of the German consulate general):
Job Profile:
* Organisation of social events & seminars in Mumbai & throughout India. ;
* Office management & correspondances, initiatives etc. ;
* Management of accounts & finances ;