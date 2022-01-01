Menu

Vijay SHARMA

MUMBAI

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Project Management
Office Management
Java
Aircraft
production planning
presentation preparation
business development and coordination
administrative support
Preparation of documents and logistics arrangement
Overall Coordination
Market research
HTML
DHTML
Contract negotiations
Active Server Pages
team player
sustainable development
leadership development
Project Management/operations/coordination
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Joint Venture
Financial Accounting
Feature Films
Corporate Finance

Entreprises

  • Airbus Helicopters - Sales Manager

    2012 - maintenant * Helicopter Sales and Marketing, Suggested and implemented turnkey solutions to new prospects and customers.

    * Managed and developed Key Accounts in India including unexplored Governmental sectors including central and State Governments.

    * Organised Events, Seminars and Conferences pertaining to different market segments such as Power Line, VVIP, and HEMS.

    * Preparing quotes, contracts and offer over company ERP software, Maintaining after Sales relations with clients, developed key markets such as HEMS and Power Line Constructions.

    * Contract negotiations with clients, executing ground and flight demos, Overall Coordination between Clients with Customer service team and technical representatives.

    * Reporting to Director of Sales & Marketing & Communications.

    * Managed successfully first High Sea Sale Contract for AS350B3e to an Indian customer ;

  • ASD Aerospace and Defence Association of Europe - Project Manager (Administration and Finance)

    2011 - 2012

  • AeroSpace & Defence Industries Association of Europe - Project Manager

    2011 - 2012 (Budget 7 Million Euros)

    ASD (AeroSpace & Defence Industries Association of
    Europe formerly called AECMA) Brussels BELGIUM

    * Project Management, operations and coordination ;
    * Managed Finances and financial reports for the project ;
    * Interacted between Indian Civil Aviation bodies and other SAARC Civil Aviation Authorities ;

  • Assisted European Aviation - Management Consultant

    2009 - 2011 Management Consultant:

    business development and coordination
    * Executed successfully projects for SYNERGY International, Presented consulting on Indian Business Culture for a French company in France
    * Demonstrated Project Management, operations, coordination, administrative support & correspondences etc.
    * Invited to deliver lectures on Cargo Airlines
    Business in India (IIT Mumbai)

  • ASD - Aerospace & Defence Association of Europe - Project Operations Manager

    2002 - 2007 Managed - EU-India Civil Aviation Project in New Delhi INDIA/BELGIUM (36 M Euro Project)
    * Project Management/operations/coordination ;
    * Facilitated joint venture between Indian & European aerospace industries
    * Supported in creating common European and Indian Post - Graduate Diploma in Aviation Security
    * Organized & represented Project Steering Committee meetings between regulators, industries & European Commission
    * Administrative Assistant to the project (ex. appointments, filing , keep up cash record, seminars, conferences, ensuring minutes of meetings recorded accurately etc)
    * Planning & coordinated trainings with DGCA, MOCA, NAL, HAL, Airport Authority of India, Pawan Hans, Air India and private operators. ;

  • AeroSpace & Defence Industries Association of Europe - Project Operations Manager

    2002 - 2007 formerly called AECMA)

    EU-India Civil Aviation Project in New Delhi
    Budget (36 million euro)
    Job Profile:

    * Project management, coordination between European and Indian Aerospace Industries ;
    * Interacted with Director General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of civil aviation, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, SIATI & government owned airlines as well as private airlines. ;
    * Correspondences and managements of activities under the project. Arrangements of seminars, Conferences. ;
    * Preparation of documents and logistics arrangements. ;
    * Administrative follow-ups & maintenance of
    documents, & office management.

  • German Speaking Community - Personal Assistant & Organiser

    1999 - 2002 to Leader of the German speaking community & (Member of the German consulate general):
    Job Profile:

    * Organisation of social events & seminars in Mumbai & throughout India. ;
    * Office management & correspondances, initiatives etc. ;
    * Management of accounts & finances ;

Formations

  • ATR

    Toulouse 2007 - 2008 Stage

    Corporate Mission - Indian Cargo Market and Potential
    for Turboprops Worldwide
    Location: (ATR Toulouse France)

    * Market research study on ATR72-500/600 Cargo aircraft ;
    * Strategic approach / production planning by reducing cost ;
    * Identification of potential cargo customer worldwide ;
    * Demand forecast based on questionnaire for next 5 years for Cargo ATR

  • ESC Toulouse Business School

    Toulouse 2007 - 2008 Master of Business Administration

    * Business Management / Development, Airport & Airline Management,
    * Economics and sustainable development ;
    * Strategy and core business, Corporate finance and financial accounting ;
    * Human capital and leadership development, Operations strategy and management, Marketing and sales ;

  • Boston Computers (Mumbai)

    Mumbai 2001 - 2002 E Commerce - Diploma

    Basic Computer Skills: MS power point, word, excel & other MS Office tools

  • VIKRAM UNIVERSITY M.Sc. Chem (Ujjain)

    Ujjain 1995 - 1997 Bachelor of Science

    Chemistry, Zoology and Botany

