Vijay SHARMA

Mes compétences :

Project Management

Office Management

Java

Aircraft

production planning

presentation preparation

business development and coordination

administrative support

Preparation of documents and logistics arrangement

Overall Coordination

Market research

HTML

DHTML

Contract negotiations

Active Server Pages

team player

sustainable development

leadership development

Project Management/operations/coordination

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Excel

Joint Venture

Financial Accounting

Feature Films

Corporate Finance