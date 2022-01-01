Menu

Degeuse LAËTITIA

Guyancourt

Guyancourt

En résumé

- Business oriented
- Reporting skills
- Teamwork in a matrix and international environment

Entreprises

  • Millipore - R&D Lab Water & BioMonitoring France Controller

    Guyancourt 2010 - maintenant Financial support for R&D and Marketing department – Respectively 23,9 M€ and 3,7 M$ (annual expense budget)
    - Improve expenses tracking by developing detailed reports combining labor costs and expenses.
    - Prepare and control R&D and Marketing expenses reports.
    - Harmonize Balanced Scorecard for technology projects.
    - Ensure support for R&D and Marketing managers.

    Controlling activities
    - Manage monthly and quarterly closing activities.
    - Ensure specific tasks for Field Service warranty calculation.
    - Provide data to the quality organization for the Corporate Quality scorecard.
    - Control investments (capital appropriation & capital spending), ensure link with the plant.

    Projects
    - Participate to the feasibility study for a new CRM tool for Field Service organization: Financial key contact for the project / Perform payback analysis (identify potential synergies and incremental sales).

  • Millipore - Service Controller

    Guyancourt 2010 - maintenant

  • Chloé - Business Analyst – Chloé International (Europe) and Chloé Brand

    Paris 2009 - 2010 Financial support Chloé (Corporate & Europe organization)
    - Prepare and control Chloé stocks (retails & warehouse).
    - Calculate the monthly stock provision.
    - Develop a new forecasting tool for intercompany sales with retailers.
    - Consolidate and challenge worldwide intercompany sales budget.
    - Develop and implement harmonized price lists for Chloé products.
    - Consolidate and challenge forecast and actual Brand sales.

    Systems
    - SAP / Hyperion coherence tests.

  • Schlumberger - Internship - Controlling - Testing Segment

    Paris 2007 - 2007 - Prepare and control reporting on key segment indicators (revenue and net).
    - Prepare and control Research and Engineering costs on a monthly basis.
    - Develop R&D projects costs design by activity.
    - Ensure financial support for the segment.
    - Working language : English

  • Schlumberger - Financial Analyst – Testing Segment

    Paris 2007 - 2009 Financial support for Testing and Subsea activities
    - Develop and implement the monthly reporting package for Testing and Subsea segments.
    - Perform worldwide budget for both segments, and challenge areas (revenue and net).
    - Provide financial information (P&L…) to technology managers.

    Financial support for Testing and Subsea headquarters
    - Perform monthly forecast for Testing and Subsea HQ costs.
    - Calculation of headquarters monthly provision.
    - Achieve and challenge HQs budgets.

    Financial support for Testing and Subsea Research and Engineering department
    - Prepare and control Research and Engineering costs on a monthly basis.
    - Develop and perform the calculation of the French R&D tax credit.

    Systems
    - Support HFM (Hyperion Financial Management) implementation.
    - In charge of HFM data integrity for segments.

    Working language : English

Formations

Réseau