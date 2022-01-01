Degeuse LAËTITIA

- Business oriented
- Reporting skills
- Teamwork in a matrix and international environment
Entreprises
Millipore
- R&D Lab Water & BioMonitoring France Controller
Guyancourt2010 - maintenantFinancial support for R&D and Marketing department – Respectively 23,9 M€ and 3,7 M$ (annual expense budget)
- Improve expenses tracking by developing detailed reports combining labor costs and expenses.
- Prepare and control R&D and Marketing expenses reports.
- Harmonize Balanced Scorecard for technology projects.
- Ensure support for R&D and Marketing managers.
Controlling activities
- Manage monthly and quarterly closing activities.
- Ensure specific tasks for Field Service warranty calculation.
- Provide data to the quality organization for the Corporate Quality scorecard.
- Control investments (capital appropriation & capital spending), ensure link with the plant.
Projects
- Participate to the feasibility study for a new CRM tool for Field Service organization: Financial key contact for the project / Perform payback analysis (identify potential synergies and incremental sales).
Millipore
- Service Controller
Guyancourt2010 - maintenant
Chloé
- Business Analyst – Chloé International (Europe) and Chloé Brand
Paris2009 - 2010Financial support Chloé (Corporate & Europe organization)
- Prepare and control Chloé stocks (retails & warehouse).
- Calculate the monthly stock provision.
- Develop a new forecasting tool for intercompany sales with retailers.
- Consolidate and challenge worldwide intercompany sales budget.
- Develop and implement harmonized price lists for Chloé products.
- Consolidate and challenge forecast and actual Brand sales.
Paris2007 - 2007- Prepare and control reporting on key segment indicators (revenue and net).
- Prepare and control Research and Engineering costs on a monthly basis.
- Develop R&D projects costs design by activity.
- Ensure financial support for the segment.
- Working language : English
Paris2007 - 2009Financial support for Testing and Subsea activities
- Develop and implement the monthly reporting package for Testing and Subsea segments.
- Perform worldwide budget for both segments, and challenge areas (revenue and net).
- Provide financial information (P&L…) to technology managers.
Financial support for Testing and Subsea headquarters
- Perform monthly forecast for Testing and Subsea HQ costs.
- Calculation of headquarters monthly provision.
- Achieve and challenge HQs budgets.
Financial support for Testing and Subsea Research and Engineering department
- Prepare and control Research and Engineering costs on a monthly basis.
- Develop and perform the calculation of the French R&D tax credit.
Systems
- Support HFM (Hyperion Financial Management) implementation.
- In charge of HFM data integrity for segments.