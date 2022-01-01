Retail
Dehollander VANDENDORPE
Dehollander VANDENDORPE
MOUSCRON
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Recrutement Restauration
- Conseillère THERMOMIX
2016 - maintenant
Ayant été plus ou moins 30 ans présentatrice et monitrice dans la présentation, maintenant j'ai repris la route avec le MERVEILLEUX THERMOMIX DE VORWERK.
aucune
- PRESENTATRICE
1984 - 2012
Formations
AUCUNE À 14 ANS AU TRAVAIL (Mouscron)
Mouscron
1961 - 1983
PLUSIEURS
21 ans travail en filature, 28 ans représentante, et toujours le coeur au travail.
Réseau
Daniel LOMBARDI
Irina FILAUDEAU
Jerome LEVY
Laurent DUCOUSSO*
Ludovic VILLERELLE
Marc PUJOL