Delacroix ALEXANDRE

Project management for tender and execution stages.
PMP Certified since Nov 2011.
Schneider Electric products I deliver :
Power-Primary and secondary MV components
Power-MV electrical networks protection
Power-MV distribution equipment
LifeSpace-Emergency lighting
Building Automation-Products
Building Automation-Fire & Security
Building Automation-Systems
Building Automation-Services
Building Automation-Building performance
Application &/or Segment Areas:
EU segment Residential
EU segment Building - Retail
EU segment Building - Offices
EU segment Building - Hotels
EU segment Building - Leisure and Culture
EU segment Building - Hospitals
EU segment Building - Education / Government
EU segment Building - Banks / Insurance
EU segment Building - Industrial Buildings
Building - Building Management System
SE customers I currently work with:
Worldwide customers for
Building, Security & Infrastructure projects.
Mes compétences :
Automation
Building Automation
EFFICIENCY
Energy
Energy efficiency
English
Environment
International
International trading
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Renewable energy
Trading