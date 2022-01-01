Delacroix ALEXANDRE

Project management for tender and execution stages.

PMP Certified since Nov 2011.



Schneider Electric products I deliver :

Power-Primary and secondary MV components

Power-MV electrical networks protection

Power-MV distribution equipment

LifeSpace-Emergency lighting

Building Automation-Products

Building Automation-Fire & Security

Building Automation-Systems

Building Automation-Services

Building Automation-Building performance



Application &/or Segment Areas:

EU segment Residential

EU segment Building - Retail

EU segment Building - Offices

EU segment Building - Hotels

EU segment Building - Leisure and Culture

EU segment Building - Hospitals

EU segment Building - Education / Government

EU segment Building - Banks / Insurance

EU segment Building - Industrial Buildings

Building - Building Management System



SE customers I currently work with:

Worldwide customers for

Building, Security & Infrastructure projects.



Mes compétences :

Automation

Building Automation

EFFICIENCY

Energy

Energy efficiency

English

Environment

International

International trading

Management

Microsoft Project

Microsoft Project Management

Renewable energy

Trading