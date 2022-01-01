Menu

Delacroix ALEXANDRE

Rueil Malmaison

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Project management for tender and execution stages.
PMP Certified since Nov 2011.

Schneider Electric products I deliver :
Power-Primary and secondary MV components
Power-MV electrical networks protection
Power-MV distribution equipment
LifeSpace-Emergency lighting
Building Automation-Products
Building Automation-Fire & Security
Building Automation-Systems
Building Automation-Services
Building Automation-Building performance

Application &/or Segment Areas:
EU segment Residential
EU segment Building - Retail
EU segment Building - Offices
EU segment Building - Hotels
EU segment Building - Leisure and Culture
EU segment Building - Hospitals
EU segment Building - Education / Government
EU segment Building - Banks / Insurance
EU segment Building - Industrial Buildings
Building - Building Management System

SE customers I currently work with:
Worldwide customers for
Building, Security & Infrastructure projects.

Mes compétences :
Automation
Building Automation
EFFICIENCY
Energy
Energy efficiency
English
Environment
International
International trading
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Renewable energy
Trading

Entreprises

  • Schneider Electric - Project Manager Building Security Infrastructures

    Rueil Malmaison 2010 - maintenant

  • Schneider Electric - Contract Manager Medium Voltage Equipments

    Rueil Malmaison 2007 - 2010 - Advise tender engineers on the technical tender scope definition.
    - Analyze and define technical, financial and commercial aspects of the contract. This step implies visiting end customer on site if clarifications are necessary.
    - Registering the contract in information systems and keeping up to date.
    - Submitting schematic drawings and getting approval of customer.
    - Leading realization and tracking upstream supply chain to receive components on time.
    - Spotting and correcting potential delay to ensure delivery engagement and financial performance.
    - Receiving end customer for factory acceptance tests
    - Preparing technical, legal, transport and custom documentation.
    - Managing customer sales services until end of warranty period.

  • DAIMLER CHRYSLER GmbH. - Forschung u. Entwiklung Engineer

    2005 - 2005 During a 4 month intership, I managed followings tasks in an 100% german environment:
    - Developed the Flat Flexible Wires technology (material lab tests) within the R&D team
    - Reported the project progress in the name of the project manager.
    - Qualified suppliers through lab test protocols.

  • EADS SOCATA - Technician internship

    Blagnac 2003 - maintenant - Composites manufacturing process improvment

Formations