Delel HANNACHI

2014 - maintenantCompletion of monthly closing (Budget and Planning department)
Production of monthly, quarterly, semi-annual and annual financial reports : Analysis of results and variances Actual versus Budget / Forecast, to the top management and shareholders
Monthly validation of financial indicators (P&L / Balance Sheet / Cash)
Ensure data reliability between the different data sources (Tableau software/datawarehouse / ERP and Hyperion)
Implementation of a new Hyperion architecture: modeling of specs (detailed aggregations) / gap analysis
Integrating data structures, automate finance analysis and merging of complex finance flows of a multinational and heterogeneous corporation
Participation to budget elaboration and follow up
Strong experience in financial analysis with solid interpersonal and communication skills
Investor relations narrative reports (IR): quarterly / semi-annual / annual: I was selected for this role because of my developed skills in reporting and professional writing as well as my strong command of the English language.
Tunisiana SA
- Chargée du Reporting DAF
2010 - 2014Primary contact with external clients in relation to financial reporting
Operational and management reporting to the top management and QI: Consolidating and Analyzing the company’s different departments achievements (marketing, commercial, technical, HR, financial, Customer Care, Communication, IT..)
Submitting the financial dashboards to the key shareholders & top management .
Performing the Ministry of Telecommunications and the telecom regulator’s (INT) dashboards (monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, annual).