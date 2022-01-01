Retail
Dello BALDE
ZIGUINCHOR
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
SODEFITEX Sénégal
- Assistant financier
2013 - maintenant
UNIVERSITE ASSANE SECK DE ZIGUINCHOR (Ziguinchor)
Ziguinchor
2012 - 2013
licence 3 Gestion des entreprises
à l'Université Assane Seck de Ziguinchor (UASZ)
Universté Assane Séck De Ziguinchor (Ziguinchor)
Ziguinchor
2011 - 2012
Licence 2 Economie-Gestion
Licence 1 Economie-Gestion
Lycée Alpha Molo BALDE De Kolda (Kolda)
Kolda
2009 - 2010
Baccalauréat
Abdoulaye DIALLO
Aisatou DIALLO
Bacary MANE
Hassana DIALLO
Ousmane BODIAN
Sirifou DIAO