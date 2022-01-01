Delmas YAO

PROFESSIONAL PROFILE

M.Sc Computer Science with significant experience in telecom and ITC (operating systems, databases, software applications) with cutting edge knowledge technical changes and their business implications. Project Management involving the overall strategy of the company; Manage and coordinate a project team, a working group, a steering committee, a national network and / or international. Maintenance and Operations; diagnose a malfunction of a system, Check the operation of platforms

PERSONAL QUALITIES

 Excellent Communication, listening and motivating skills.

 Ability to learn quickly is my forte that has helped me successfully manage various jobs given.

 Ability to work with a team of dedicated professionals for achieving the deadlines for the execution of work.

TECHNICAL PROFICIENCIES

Platforms

• Alcatel-Lucent: OSP IN R2.2, OSP IN 2.3, PPT, PPC, PPS4.4.1, ICC4.5, Charging Proxy …

• ZTE Corporation: ZXME ISG, ZSmart PCRF, ZXIN10

• Comviva: Pretups 5.1 & 5.5 (Zebra), mMoney 1.2 (Tango)

• Autres: Mailis, USSD, Gemalto

Systems and databases

• Good knowledge of the micro environment (Windows) and mainframe (UNIX, Linux)

• Good knowledge of RDBMS (Oracle, SQL Server, Access, DBASE ...)

• Good knowledge of SQL language (SQL PL, SQL, Transact SQL ...)

Office

• Good command of office tools: Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Publisher), MS Project, Visio 2000, Internet Explorer ...





