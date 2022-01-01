Menu

Delphine BERNARD

LUXEMBOURG

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Imprimerie Centrale - Financial Controller

    2006 - maintenant • Overall responsibility for all accounting services including general ledger, treasury accounting, tax transfer pricing, account analysis and reconciliation.
    • Setup the analytical accounting model and reports.
    • Creation of costing models.
    • Analysis of P &L
    • Pricing on tender.
    • Budget establishment and follow up.
    • Support the annual year end audits.
    • Preparation of statutory and tax reporting
    • Payroll controlling, including headcount and bonus provisions.

  • Rubbermaid - Financial analyst

    2005 - 2006 • Production of the monthly financial reports
    • Responsible for cost accounting. Ensuring that sales, cost of sales, gross margin are well recorded, checked and presented.
    • Analyse sales trend for each region of Europe, for products and customers, and realize periodic cost analysis.
    • Sales and revenue reconciliations and recognition.
    • Formulise the budget
    • Analyse SG&A
    • Sabanes Oxley compliance
    • Reconciliation and consolidation of Hyperion financial system.

  • Accenture - Financial Analyst

    Paris 2002 - 2005 Financial and Tax specialist in ICG Area Support (Americas) and Operational Tax Matters Group.

    In addition to the tasks done as analyst (described below)
    • Managing a team of 5 analysts.
    • Specialist in affiliate and third parties accounting and reconciliation.
    • Global cash clearing reconciliation.
    • Team leader with SAP transition.
    • Formulated and led team training in China.

    Financial and Tax analyst in ICG Area Support (AsiaPacific) and Operational Tax Matter s Group.
    • Invoicing and settlement of all Accenture intercompany transactions (Role of Billing agent for all the Accenture entities all around the world)
    • General Ledger recording and Balance sheet reconciliation and consolidation (i.e. exp/Rev, accruals, cash, clearing accounts, etc.) –USGAAP compliance
    • Cash movements and reconciliation of fund receivable/payable items
    • Meet specific countries issues/specifics analysis
    • Specific projects (intracountries accounting journals database, set up of transfer pricing for the particular Accenture Technologies Services entities, etc.)

Formations

  • Witswatersrand Business School WBS (Johannesburg)

    Johannesburg 2001 - 2002 Master in Business and Administration

  • Université Catholique De Louvain IAG (Louvain La Neuve)

    Louvain La Neuve 1997 - 2002 Ingénieur de gestion - Finance

    Membre du CSE (Centre Sportif Etudiant) qui organise les 24h vélo de LLN.

  • Pater Damian Schule (Eupen)

    Eupen 1995 - 1997 Mathématique - Physique

    German and French school

  • Collège Notre-Dame De La Paix CNDP (Erpen)

    Erpen 1991 - 1995 Latin -mathématique

Réseau