Delphine BERNARD

-
Imprimerie Centrale
- Financial Controller
2006 - maintenant
• Overall responsibility for all accounting services including general ledger, treasury accounting, tax transfer pricing, account analysis and reconciliation.
• Setup the analytical accounting model and reports.
• Creation of costing models.
• Analysis of P &L
• Pricing on tender.
• Budget establishment and follow up.
• Support the annual year end audits.
• Preparation of statutory and tax reporting
• Payroll controlling, including headcount and bonus provisions.
-
Rubbermaid
- Financial analyst
2005 - 2006
• Production of the monthly financial reports
• Responsible for cost accounting. Ensuring that sales, cost of sales, gross margin are well recorded, checked and presented.
• Analyse sales trend for each region of Europe, for products and customers, and realize periodic cost analysis.
• Sales and revenue reconciliations and recognition.
• Formulise the budget
• Analyse SG&A
• Sabanes Oxley compliance
• Reconciliation and consolidation of Hyperion financial system.
-
Accenture
- Financial Analyst
Paris
2002 - 2005
Financial and Tax specialist in ICG Area Support (Americas) and Operational Tax Matters Group.
In addition to the tasks done as analyst (described below)
• Managing a team of 5 analysts.
• Specialist in affiliate and third parties accounting and reconciliation.
• Global cash clearing reconciliation.
• Team leader with SAP transition.
• Formulated and led team training in China.
Financial and Tax analyst in ICG Area Support (AsiaPacific) and Operational Tax Matter s Group.
• Invoicing and settlement of all Accenture intercompany transactions (Role of Billing agent for all the Accenture entities all around the world)
• General Ledger recording and Balance sheet reconciliation and consolidation (i.e. exp/Rev, accruals, cash, clearing accounts, etc.) –USGAAP compliance
• Cash movements and reconciliation of fund receivable/payable items
• Meet specific countries issues/specifics analysis
• Specific projects (intracountries accounting journals database, set up of transfer pricing for the particular Accenture Technologies Services entities, etc.)