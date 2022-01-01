Menu

Delphine BLUMEREAU

PARIS

En résumé

I am passionated about climate change and democracy.
I am currently co-launching a project around the mobilisation of young people (15-30 years old) in France around successful initiatives that enable citizens to gain back their power of decision in the fields of politics, economics and finance (participatory budget, co-writing of the law, local currencies, shared governance, crowdfunding..).
1). We will explore initiatives during 6 month in South America and France before publishing a book that will give easy tools to renew our democracy.
2). We will launch of program of awareness-raising and mobilisation of young people around these solutions

If you are interested in supporting a youth-led project on democracy or in exchanging views, please contact me !

Mes compétences :
adaptability.
expertise on energy efficiency,
public relations
expertise on renewable energies

Entreprises

  • EscapaDemos - Co-founder of EscapaDemos

    2016 - maintenant EscapaDemos is a 6-months travel which aims at exploring new forms of democracy and engaging youth around that topic.
    - In Latin America, we will analyse initiatives that give citizens power over financial and political systems ;
    - In France, we will study new ways of engaging young people, focusing on personal development and art.
    When we return, we will cross-analyse both explorations with the aim of creating a new form of awareness programme on the topics of democracy and youth engagement.

  • CliMates - President

    2015 - 2016 President of the international youth-led think-and-do tank CliMates that is committed to finding and promoting innovative solutions to climate change.

  • European Union Delegation to India - Intern in the environment section

    2013 - 2014 Working for the European Union Delegation to India based in New Delhi, assigned to the Development Cooperation Section and specialized in environment and energy issues.

    Main tasks include:
    - Following of Indian environment and energy developments.
    - Production of synthetic and concise briefing notes on a wide range of environmental issues and conferences
    - Assisting in the preparation of the EU-India Environment Forums and conferences
    - Preparation of and attendance at strategic meetings high-level political representatives, industry and NGO leaders.

  • CliMates - COP in MyCity Officer for Asia

    2013 - 2014 CliMates is a student network researching and advocating for innovative solutions to climate change. (www.studentclimates.org)

    COP in MyCity is a youth-led project which ambitions to bridge the gap between climate negotiations (a.k.a. COPs) and the mainstream public, foster education and action about climate change locally and create an international community of youth climate leaders committed to the success of COP21 (2015).

    Creation and coordination of an Asian network of 30 organizing of a simulation of the COP19 in Nepal, India and Malaysia.

  • Sciences Po - Referent - Master of European Affairs

    Paris 2012 - 2013 Representative of the Master of European Affairs of Sciences Po Paris (160 students)

  • French Cultural Insitute in Berlin - Intern

    2010 - 2010 Main task include:
    - supporting the new web-site launch,
    - editing notes and coordinating partnerships with music experts

Formations

  • Sciences Po Paris

    Paris 2012 - 2015 I am currently a Master’s student in International Law, Economics and Politics at l’Institut d’études politiques (IEP) de Paris (Sciences Po), specialized in environment and energy policy.

