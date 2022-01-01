Delphine BLUMEREAU

I am passionated about climate change and democracy.

I am currently co-launching a project around the mobilisation of young people (15-30 years old) in France around successful initiatives that enable citizens to gain back their power of decision in the fields of politics, economics and finance (participatory budget, co-writing of the law, local currencies, shared governance, crowdfunding..).

1). We will explore initiatives during 6 month in South America and France before publishing a book that will give easy tools to renew our democracy.

2). We will launch of program of awareness-raising and mobilisation of young people around these solutions



If you are interested in supporting a youth-led project on democracy or in exchanging views, please contact me !



Mes compétences :

adaptability.

expertise on energy efficiency,

public relations

expertise on renewable energies