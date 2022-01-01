Menu

Delphine BOUTEILLE

Rueil-Malmaison

  • Tupperware - Magasinière

    Rueil-Malmaison 2013 - maintenant gestion du stock, préparation des commandes, SAV,

  • Intermarche - Cadre chef caisse

    Vert-le-Grand 2008 - 2013 gérer la ligne de caisse, l'accueil, et la station service de l'hyper marché.

  • Noz - Chef de magasin / formation

    Saint-Berthevin 2001 - 2008

