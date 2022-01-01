Retail
Delphine BOUTEILLE
Rueil-Malmaison
Entreprises
Tupperware
- Magasinière
Rueil-Malmaison
2013 - maintenant
gestion du stock, préparation des commandes, SAV,
Intermarche
- Cadre chef caisse
Vert-le-Grand
2008 - 2013
gérer la ligne de caisse, l'accueil, et la station service de l'hyper marché.
Noz
- Chef de magasin / formation
Saint-Berthevin
2001 - 2008
