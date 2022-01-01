Menu

Delphine COMBE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • AMBELLY - Conducteur de travaux

    2018 - maintenant

  • Saumur Habitat - Conducteur Travaux

    Saumur 2011 - 2018

  • Claude Rizzon promotion - Conducteur travaux

    2005 - 2009

  • SAEE SARTORE - Aide conducteur travaux

    2005 - 2005

  • GOR EST - Technicienne en bâtiment

    2004 - 2005

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :