Delphine COMBE
Delphine COMBE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AMBELLY
- Conducteur de travaux
2018 - maintenant
Saumur Habitat
- Conducteur Travaux
Saumur
2011 - 2018
Claude Rizzon promotion
- Conducteur travaux
2005 - 2009
SAEE SARTORE
- Aide conducteur travaux
2005 - 2005
GOR EST
- Technicienne en bâtiment
2004 - 2005
Formations
Lycée Gustave Eiffel
Talange
2002 - 2004
BTS enveloppe du bâtiment
Lycée Gustave Eiffel
Talange
2000 - 2002
BT encadrement de chantier
Lycée Gustave Eiffel
Talange
1998 - 2000
BEP Construction topographie
Lycée Georges Bastide
Creutzwald
1997 - 1998
1ere année BEP plasturgie
Réseau
Abdellah EL BOUKHLIKI
Charlotte LAPORTE
Cindy PIANEZZOLA
Gwendal MOUSSION
Lucas MELAINE
Matthieu VIGNERON
Pierre THILL
Sylvain MOLLIÈRE
Thomas MABILEAU
