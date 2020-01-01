Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Delphine OSSENBUHL
Ajouter
Delphine OSSENBUHL
Paris cedex 16
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Marketing
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
Radio France
- Responsable base de données
Paris cedex 16
2015 - maintenant
Ina EXPERT
- Responsable base de données
Bry-sur-Marne
2013 - 2015
Groupe IGS
- Chargée Base de données
Paris-17E-Arrondissement
2009 - 2013
National Instruments France
- Responsable base de données
Nanterre
1998 - 2009
Seurlin Immobilier
- Assistante Marketing
1997 - 1997
Assistante Marketing
Stardust Marine
- Stagiaire Vente export
1996 - 1997
Valeo Embrayages - Madrid
- Stagiaire
1995 - 1995
Service Commercial
Formations
ISEG INSTITUT SUPERIEUR EUROPEEN DE GESTION
Paris
maintenant
Institut Supérieur Européen De Gestion
Paris
1993 - 1997
Marketing
Réseau
Bruno BURTRE
Cyril VERDY
François AUSSUDRE
Ismaila WADE
Laurent GARCIA
Mandy MOMESSO
Martine BAUCOUR
Sabine ALIMI
Sonia NGUYEN TRI XUONG
Yann OSTER