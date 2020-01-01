Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Denis DEFFONTAINES
Denis DEFFONTAINES
Mes compétences :
Négociation commerciale
Commercial grands comptes
Industrie
Entreprises
Haghebaert et Fremaux
- Responsable secteur
2012 - maintenant
ERIKS-BAUDOIN
- Responsable Commercial
2007 - 2011
ERIKS-BAUDOIN
- Chef des Ventes
2005 - 2007
ERIKS-BAUDOIN
- Commercial
1998 - 2005
Formations
UNIVERSITE DE LILLE CUEPP CUEEP
Lille
2012 - 2013
formation 'business'
anglais
CNAM LILLE
Lille
1989 - 1994
BAC + 3
Cuepp
Lille
1987 - 1989
ESEU
ECONOMIE
Bruno HEMBERT
Clotilde DEFFONTAINES
Grégoire LANSSADE
Laurent HUMBLOT
Michael DEHON
Patricia GOFFIN
Paul SALADIN
Pierre-Henry DESMETTRE
Sandrine ESCURIOL
Stéphan KASPERSKI