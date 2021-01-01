Denis EVRARD

In my professional experience, my main areas of expertise are:
1 - as Account Manager (Global Customer Delivery Executive (ATOS), Account Delivery Lead (DXC) or Delivery Project Executive (IBM))
- Customer relationship
- Cost and revenue management
- Quality of service
- Management of day to day operations.
- Account growth
2 - as Transition and Transformation Executive:
- Costing and organization of transition and transformation projects
- Due Diligence
- Bid management
- Delivery of transition project
- Customer communication
3 - as a Manager
- Hierarchical management of my department (coaching, career management, objectives setting ....)
- Follow-up of ongoing activities
- Support for proposal to clients.
- Project management methodology improvement.
4 - as a Project Manager
- Management of project activities (including cost, scope and schedule)
- Management of project teams
- Risk and issue management.
- Realization of Transition projects (integration of new customers)
- Realization of Transformation projects on existing clients
- Customer communication
Mes compétences :
Responsable opérationnel de contrats
Management de projets infrastructure
Management de projets transitions
Management d'équipe
Management
Management de transition
Transformation SI
Bid management
Transition and Transformation Project costing
Avant vente