Menu

Denis EVRARD

  • Atos Integration
  • Global Customer Delivery Executive

Bezons

En résumé

In my professional experience, my main areas of expertise are:

1 - as Account Manager (Global Customer Delivery Executive (ATOS), Account Delivery Lead (DXC) or Delivery Project Executive (IBM))
- Customer relationship
- Cost and revenue management
- Quality of service
- Management of day to day operations.
- Account growth

2 - as Transition and Transformation Executive:
- Costing and organization of transition and transformation projects
- Due Diligence
- Bid management
- Delivery of transition project
- Customer communication

3 - as a Manager
- Hierarchical management of my department (coaching, career management, objectives setting ....)
- Follow-up of ongoing activities
- Support for proposal to clients.
- Project management methodology improvement.

4 - as a Project Manager
- Management of project activities (including cost, scope and schedule)
- Management of project teams
- Risk and issue management.
- Realization of Transition projects (integration of new customers)
- Realization of Transformation projects on existing clients
- Customer communication

Mes compétences :
Responsable opérationnel de contrats
Management de projets infrastructure
Management de projets transitions
Management d'équipe
Management
Management de transition
Transformation SI
Bid management
Transition and Transformation Project costing
Avant vente

Entreprises

  • Atos Integration - Global Customer Delivery Executive

    Informatique | Bezons (95870) 2021 - maintenant In this position I am responsible for the delivery of an outsourcing contract in manufacturing industry.
    - Budget = 50M€/year
    - Main responsibilities: Costs and Gross Margin management, Customer Satisfaction, Quality of service, Client Relationship at CIO and CTO level and account growth

  • DXC Technology - Account Delivery Lead

    2018 - 2021 In this position I am responsible for the delivery of an outsourcing contract in banking industry.
    - Budget = 50M€/year
    - Main responsibilities: Costs and Gross Margin management, Customer Satisfaction, Quality of service, Client Relationship at CIO and CTO level and account growth

  • DXC Technology - Transition and Transformation Executive

    2017 - 2018 In this position, I am part of DXC's Transition and Transformation Organization for South region.

    I am in charge of supporting sales teams in responding to Outsourcing RFPs. I design, develop and cost the Transition and Transformation project we will run to bring our client from the Current Mode of Operation to the Future Mode of Operation.

    I also am in charge of managing and delivering Transition and Transformation projects for new or existing clients.

  • Computer Sciences Corporation - Transition and Transformation Executive

    2014 - 2017 In this position I am responsible for developing the transition and transformation project when CSC receives a RFP in outsourcing domain.
    I also lead the transition projects for new clients when contracts are signed.

  • IBM Global Services - Delivery Project Executive

    Bois-Colombes Cedex 2009 - 2014 Delivery Project Executive (DPE) for IBM SO: Responsible for the delivery of outsourcing clients in banking, luxury and retail sectors. My job includes being responsible for:
    • Costs and gross profit for each contract.
    • Quality of services
    • Client relationship
    • Commercial development of these contracts.
    • Compliance to IBM internal rules and local legislation

  • IBM Global Services - Manager

    Bois-Colombes Cedex 2007 - 2009 Manager in charge of a project manager department for Strategic Outsourcing division
    • 27 project managers in my department
    • Project Manager all over France
    • About 100 projects managed every year by my team.

  • IBM Global Services - Project Manager

    Bois-Colombes Cedex 2005 - 2006 Project Manager in charge of an important infrastructure project for a banking client:
    • IBM Team = 25 persons
    • Client with very complex organisation
    • 500 servers built for this project
    • Highly secured infrastructure.

  • IBM Global Services - Project Manager for IBM Strategic Outsourcing (SO) division:

    Bois-Colombes Cedex 2001 - 2005 Project Manager for IBM Strategic Outsourcing (SO) division:
    • Project Manager in charge of projects for IBM SO clients.
    • These projects mainly consist in implementing technical infrastructure for clients.
    • It includes all aspects of technical infrastructures (Hardware, OS, Middleware, functional Software ….) and project management competencies (team leading, financial follow-up, client facing …).
    • Most clients are coming from retail, industry and banking sector.

  • IBM Global Services - Project Manager in charge of software development projects

    Bois-Colombes Cedex 1999 - 2001 Project Manager in charge of software development projects
    • 2 projects leaded for an industrial client
    • During the first projects my team developed a "logistic software"
    • During the second project, my team developed a software to automatically analyze products and detect defaults.

  • IBM Global Services - Aix System engineer

    Bois-Colombes Cedex 1998 - 1999 Aix System engineer for IBM France:
    • Mission for clients
    • Build and set up of technical environments
    • Year 2000 projects

Formations

Réseau