Denis EVRARD

In my professional experience, my main areas of expertise are:



1 - as Account Manager (Global Customer Delivery Executive (ATOS), Account Delivery Lead (DXC) or Delivery Project Executive (IBM))

- Customer relationship

- Cost and revenue management

- Quality of service

- Management of day to day operations.

- Account growth



2 - as Transition and Transformation Executive:

- Costing and organization of transition and transformation projects

- Due Diligence

- Bid management

- Delivery of transition project

- Customer communication



3 - as a Manager

- Hierarchical management of my department (coaching, career management, objectives setting ....)

- Follow-up of ongoing activities

- Support for proposal to clients.

- Project management methodology improvement.



4 - as a Project Manager

- Management of project activities (including cost, scope and schedule)

- Management of project teams

- Risk and issue management.

- Realization of Transition projects (integration of new customers)

- Realization of Transformation projects on existing clients

- Customer communication



Mes compétences :

Responsable opérationnel de contrats

Management de projets infrastructure

Management de projets transitions

Management d'équipe

Management

Management de transition

Transformation SI

Bid management

Transition and Transformation Project costing

Avant vente