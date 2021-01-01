Menu

Denis JULLIEN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Antibody
Project Management
Phage display selection
DNA cloning
Cell imaging
Cell Culture

Entreprises

  • Neovirtech - Research engineer

    2014 - 2015 Development of a novel technology to visualize viral genomes in living cells.

  • INRA Toxalim Toulouse - Chercheur contractuel

    2011 - 2014 Development of artificial nucleosome binders using the Nanobody technology.

  • ITAV CNRS Toulouse - Chercheur contractuel

    2010 - 2011 Development of a FRET biosensor monitoring the kinase activity of CHK1.

  • LBCMCP Université Paul Sabatier Toulouse - Chercheur Postdoc

    2007 - 2010 siRNA libraries screening for the identification of novel regulators of the entry into mitosis.
    Identification of novel CDC25B isoforms and study of their role in the recovery from the G2/M checkpoint.

  • ENDOCUBE - Senior investigator

    2001 - 2006 Inflammatory diseases and vascular endothelium: development of cellular screening assays and therapeutic - antibody-like - biomolecules.

  • The University of Edinburgh - Research associate

    1998 - 2001 Characterization of the nuclear import of RPA, the major ssDNA managing entity of eukaryotes.
    Study of the role of 53BP1 in the cellular response to DNA double strand breaks. Discovery of the localization of 53BP1 at the kinetochores during mitosis.

Formations