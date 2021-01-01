Denis JULLIEN

Mes compétences :
Antibody
Project Management
Phage display selection
DNA cloning
Cell imaging
Cell Culture
Entreprises
Neovirtech
- Research engineer
2014 - 2015Development of a novel technology to visualize viral genomes in living cells.
INRA Toxalim Toulouse
- Chercheur contractuel
2011 - 2014Development of artificial nucleosome binders using the Nanobody technology.
ITAV CNRS Toulouse
- Chercheur contractuel
2010 - 2011Development of a FRET biosensor monitoring the kinase activity of CHK1.
LBCMCP Université Paul Sabatier Toulouse
- Chercheur Postdoc
2007 - 2010siRNA libraries screening for the identification of novel regulators of the entry into mitosis.
Identification of novel CDC25B isoforms and study of their role in the recovery from the G2/M checkpoint.
ENDOCUBE
- Senior investigator
2001 - 2006Inflammatory diseases and vascular endothelium: development of cellular screening assays and therapeutic - antibody-like - biomolecules.
The University of Edinburgh
- Research associate
1998 - 2001Characterization of the nuclear import of RPA, the major ssDNA managing entity of eukaryotes.
Study of the role of 53BP1 in the cellular response to DNA double strand breaks. Discovery of the localization of 53BP1 at the kinetochores during mitosis.