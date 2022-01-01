Déogratias NDAYISHIMIYE (NDAYISHIMIYE DEOGRATIAS)

Mes compétences :
Traduction
Rédaction
Communication
Formation
Marketing
Entreprises
MINUSMA Mali
- Admininistrative Assistant/Translator
Communication | Bamako2016 - 2021Within the office of the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General, my tasks included:
• Translating documents from English to French and from French to English
• Acting as an interpreter during VIP visits
• Drafting correspondence on varying themes
• Proofreading written material prepared by the office
• Processing of visas, work permit and residency permit for all international staff.
• Processing of visas for National staff travelling to abroad on business trip.
• Processing workshops/events permits as requested by staff.
• Assisting new staff in finding homes, opening bank account; finding house workers.
• Helping in welcoming/settling-in families of expatriates.
• Maintaining a proper filling system to retain all the visa, travel permits and residency records.
• Translation of visitors' documents needed for visa processing.
• Processing of Custom clearance permit of materials arriving from abroad.
• Reading and providing translated summary of various documents
• Assisting in managing the filing system of the SRSG’s office
• Managing the calendar of the SRSG
• Calling and welcoming visitors
• Organizing VIP meetings
Mission Diplomatique
- Traducteur Interprète Chef des sections traduction et protocole
Communication | 2005 - 2016Traduire, interpréter, relire toutes les traductions de la section et superviser les sections traduction/interprétariat et protocole.
RTNB
- Journaliste
Communication | 1989 - 1994Présenter le journal en anglais (1989-1991), produire des émissions et faire de l'animation d'antenne en Français et en anglais.
Formations
Institut Cerco
Ouagadougou2018 - maintenantUne formation en ligne en reprise d'études. Epreuves réussies avec mention très bien sur les deux années de formation, seule le mémoire reste à présenter. Le covid-19 et la fermeture des frontières en sont la cause.
Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC)
New Delhi1993 - 1993Ceci était une formation pour les journalistes en emploi.
Ecole de Journalisme du Burundi
Bujumbura1986 - 1989Une formation sur trois années comprenant des cours en présentiel, des TP, stages et présentation d'un mémoire.