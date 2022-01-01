Menu

Déogratias NDAYISHIMIYE (NDAYISHIMIYE DEOGRATIAS)

  • MINUSMA Mali
  • Admininistrative Assistant/Translator

Bamako

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Traduction
Rédaction
Communication
Formation
Marketing

Entreprises

  • MINUSMA Mali - Admininistrative Assistant/Translator

    Communication | Bamako 2016 - 2021 Within the office of the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General, my tasks included:
    • Translating documents from English to French and from French to English
    • Acting as an interpreter during VIP visits
    • Drafting correspondence on varying themes
    • Proofreading written material prepared by the office
    • Processing of visas, work permit and residency permit for all international staff.   
    • Processing of visas for National staff travelling to abroad on business trip. 
    • Processing workshops/events permits as requested by staff.
    • Assisting new staff in finding homes, opening bank account; finding house workers.
    • Helping in welcoming/settling-in families of expatriates.  
    • Maintaining a proper filling system to retain all the visa, travel permits and residency records.
    • Translation of visitors' documents needed for visa processing.  
    • Processing of Custom clearance permit of materials arriving from abroad. 
    • Reading and providing translated summary of various documents
    • Assisting in managing the filing system of the SRSG’s office
    • Managing the calendar of the SRSG
    • Calling and welcoming visitors
    • Organizing VIP meetings

  • Mission Diplomatique - Traducteur Interprète Chef des sections traduction et protocole

    Communication | 2005 - 2016 Traduire, interpréter, relire toutes les traductions de la section et superviser les sections traduction/interprétariat et protocole.

  • RTNB - Journaliste

    Communication | 1989 - 1994 Présenter le journal en anglais (1989-1991), produire des émissions et faire de l'animation d'antenne en Français et en anglais.

Formations

  • Institut Cerco

    Ouagadougou 2018 - maintenant Une formation en ligne en reprise d'études. Epreuves réussies avec mention très bien sur les deux années de formation, seule le mémoire reste à présenter. Le covid-19 et la fermeture des frontières en sont la cause.

  • Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC)

    New Delhi 1993 - 1993 Ceci était une formation pour les journalistes en emploi.

  • Ecole de Journalisme du Burundi

    Bujumbura 1986 - 1989 Une formation sur trois années comprenant des cours en présentiel, des TP, stages et présentation d'un mémoire.

