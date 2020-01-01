Menu

Dépond MATHIEU

Singapour

En résumé

11+ years’ experience in IT and Engineering consulting, I have been in charge of major accounts business development for 5 years. Furthermore, the several project engineer positions I held as a consultant during 6 years in Aerospace, IT and Telecom sectors enabled me to acquire a very good knowledge of these businesses.

Since May 2012, I have joined Thales Solutions Asia as Technical Sales Manager.

Rigorous and invested, I am able to provide expertise on the following areas :
• Sales and Marketing
• Business development
• Project and Program Management

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Négociation
Vente
International
Management
Développement commercial
Business development
Aéronautique
Airline

Entreprises

  • Thales - Technical Sales Manager

    Singapour 2012 - maintenant Roles & Responsibilities:
    • Main focal point for TOPWINGS program in the region in close coordination with Central Marketing & Sales
    • Drive technical sales in the Asia-Pacific region
    • Source and work with local/regional solution providers to implement the TOPWINGS program
    • Handle the commercial part of incoming tenders
    • Provide market intelligence and potential product improvements to the Central Marketing & Product Policy team

  • Apside - Responsable d'Affaires

    Bordeaux 2007 - 2012 Responsable Grands Comptes : THALES, DCNS, ZODIAC
    Secteurs Aéronautique et Défense
    Gestion d’affaire, relation client, négociation commerciale, pilotage par la rentabilité, recrutement
    Management direct de 35 collaborateurs

  • Apside - Ingénieur Chargé d'Affaires

    Bordeaux (33000) 2005 - 2006 Clients : Thales Avionics, Thales Systèmes Aéroportés
    - Avant vente, Analyse Appels d'Offres,
    - Rédaction des Propositions Techniques et Commerciales,
    - Suivi assistances techniques et forfaits

  • Apside - Ingénieur d'études

    Bordeaux 2003 - 2004 Client : Thales Avionics
    - Poste d'Assistant Program Manager
    - Coordination d'équipes pluridisciplinaires
    - Suivi d'avancement, Planification projet, Risques et Opportunités
    - Accompagnement démarche CMMI niveaux 2 et 3

  • Altran Europe - Ingénieur Télécom

    Bruxelles 2000 - 2002 Network Quality Engineer (client : Proximus)
    - Définition, mise en place et suivi des indicateurs qualité sur les services SMS, Boîte Vocale, Plate-forme Réseau Intelligent.
    - Responsable de l’acquisition d’un outil de mesure de la Qualité de Service : rédaction de l’appel d’offre, négociations techniques et financières, suivi d’installation de l’outil puis responsable de l’audit interne de la qualité des services à valeur ajoutée, suite à l’acquisition de cet outil

Formations

