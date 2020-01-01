Dépond MATHIEU

11+ years’ experience in IT and Engineering consulting, I have been in charge of major accounts business development for 5 years. Furthermore, the several project engineer positions I held as a consultant during 6 years in Aerospace, IT and Telecom sectors enabled me to acquire a very good knowledge of these businesses.



Since May 2012, I have joined Thales Solutions Asia as Technical Sales Manager.



Rigorous and invested, I am able to provide expertise on the following areas :

• Sales and Marketing

• Business development

• Project and Program Management



Mes compétences :

Marketing

Négociation

Vente

International

Management

Développement commercial

Business development

Aéronautique

Airline