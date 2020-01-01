Dépond MATHIEU

11+ years’ experience in IT and Engineering consulting, I have been in charge of major accounts business development for 5 years. Furthermore, the several project engineer positions I held as a consultant during 6 years in Aerospace, IT and Telecom sectors enabled me to acquire a very good knowledge of these businesses.
Since May 2012, I have joined Thales Solutions Asia as Technical Sales Manager.
Rigorous and invested, I am able to provide expertise on the following areas :
• Sales and Marketing
• Business development
• Project and Program Management
Mes compétences :
Marketing
Négociation
Vente
International
Management
Développement commercial
Business development
Aéronautique
Airline