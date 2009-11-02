Diana MIHAESCU BABA

- More than 10 years of proven experience in international markets (sales and marketing).
- Advanced skills in international market research and entry, client portfolio management and development, negotiation with different partners (distributors, wholesalers, agents, final consumers) and contracting, leadership and team building, development and implementation of the International sales and marketing plan, project management, etc.
- Excellent communication, negotiation, troubleshooting and leadership skills.
- Proactive, goal oriented, great team player, reliable, tenacious, eye for detail, positive, well-organized, quick learner.
- Fluent in 5 languages: Catalan, English, French, Romanian, Spanish
Channel Manager
Kimaldi Electronics
Ctra. de Rubí, 292B, Pol. Ind. Can Guitard, 08828 Terrassa, Barcelona, Spain
2012 - 2015 Export Manager
2019 - present Channel Manager
Kimaldi specializes in manufacturing high quality identification devices, since 1998
International Trade Consultant
International Team Consulting
Sant Cugat del Vallés
jun 2017 jul 2018
International trade consultancy which specialises in overseas trade development for SMEs
Main markets: France, Germany, United Kingdom, Eastern Europe
Multisectoral: machining of mechanical parts, silicones, sealants, silicones and waterproofing, lightning (curved posts and columns), fabrics and ready-made products for Contract, food industry (rice, charcuterie meats, tropical fruits), etc.
At ITC I was assisting multisectoral companies with their new market research and sales development projects. In charge of an international team of junior consultants, my responsibilities were:
· managing outsourced export departments (market research, creation of data bases, phone calls and sales, delivering catalogues, customer management, making appointments, etc.),
· search of partners (distributors, importers, agents, new suppliers or final customers),
· negotiation on the behalf of our customers and contracting,
· organization of international fairs and trade missions,
· general advice in foreign trade (market targeting and prioritisation, international strategy, export procedures, transport and logistics, conditions of payment, etc.),
· recruitment for export departments, etc.
Export Manager
Vanguard Grafic
Barcelona y alrededores, España
oct 2016 jun 2017
Vanguard Grafic Barcelona specializes in manufacturing high end marketing printed materials (catalogues, leaflets, press kits, brochures, PLV, invitations, etc.) and packaging for the Swiss luxury watch industry (Maurice Lacroix, Ebel, Movado, Concord, Breguet, Rado, Tissot...)
Export Manager
ART-SER,S.L.
Sant Joan Despí, Barcelona
mar 2015 oct 2016
Art-Ser specializes in manufacturing photoluminescent safety signs, since 1993
ICEX
Outsourced Export Manager for Valle del Orce
Murcia, 1, Pol. Ind. San Juán, 03158, Catral, Alicante, Spain
oct 2011 oct 2012
Valle del Orce specializes in producing gourmet sauces for supermarket and foodservice industries
Internationalisation Jr. Consultant for Valle del Orce
oct 2010 oct 2011
Barcelona y alrededores, España
Helping SMEs internationalise and access third markets (official member of the PIPE program, ICEX)
Cultural Activities Coordinator
Casa Batlló
Passeig de Gràcia, 43, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
feb 2002 nov 2009
Casa Batlló is a UNESCO World Heritage site and an icon in Barcelona, a must see for those who want to discover Gaudís work and modernism
EADA Business School
Master in Commercial and Sales Management
2018 2019
EADA Business School
Programme for Management Development (PMD)
2016 2016
ESCI-UPF International Business
Master Degree in International Trade
2013 2014
Universitat de Girona
Diploma in Tourism
2005 2009
Universitatea din Bucureti
Degree in History of Arts and Religions of the World (not formally validated)
1994 1998
cursos
Sales Teams Leadership (EADA)
Sales and negotiation techniques (EADA)
