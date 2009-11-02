Diana MIHAESCU BABA

- More than 10 years of proven experience in international markets (sales and marketing).

- Advanced skills in international market research and entry, client portfolio management and development, negotiation with different partners (distributors, wholesalers, agents, final consumers) and contracting, leadership and team building, development and implementation of the International sales and marketing plan, project management, etc.

- Excellent communication, negotiation, troubleshooting and leadership skills.

- Proactive, goal oriented, great team player, reliable, tenacious, eye for detail, positive, well-organized, quick learner.

- Fluent in 5 languages: Catalan, English, French, Romanian, Spanish



Channel Manager

Kimaldi Electronics

Ctra. de Rubí, 292B, Pol. Ind. Can Guitard, 08828 Terrassa, Barcelona, Spain

2012 - 2015 Export Manager

2019 - present Channel Manager

Kimaldi specializes in manufacturing high quality identification devices, since 1998



International Trade Consultant

International Team Consulting

Sant Cugat del Vallés

jun 2017 jul 2018

International trade consultancy which specialises in overseas trade development for SMEs

Main markets: France, Germany, United Kingdom, Eastern Europe

Multisectoral: machining of mechanical parts, silicones, sealants, silicones and waterproofing, lightning (curved posts and columns), fabrics and ready-made products for Contract, food industry (rice, charcuterie meats, tropical fruits), etc.

At ITC I was assisting multisectoral companies with their new market research and sales development projects. In charge of an international team of junior consultants, my responsibilities were:

· managing outsourced export departments (market research, creation of data bases, phone calls and sales, delivering catalogues, customer management, making appointments, etc.),

· search of partners (distributors, importers, agents, new suppliers or final customers),

· negotiation on the behalf of our customers and contracting,

· organization of international fairs and trade missions,

· general advice in foreign trade (market targeting and prioritisation, international strategy, export procedures, transport and logistics, conditions of payment, etc.),

· recruitment for export departments, etc.



Export Manager

Vanguard Grafic

Barcelona y alrededores, España

oct 2016 jun 2017

Vanguard Grafic Barcelona specializes in manufacturing high end marketing printed materials (catalogues, leaflets, press kits, brochures, PLV, invitations, etc.) and packaging for the Swiss luxury watch industry (Maurice Lacroix, Ebel, Movado, Concord, Breguet, Rado, Tissot...)



Export Manager

ART-SER,S.L.

Sant Joan Despí, Barcelona

mar 2015 oct 2016

Art-Ser specializes in manufacturing photoluminescent safety signs, since 1993



ICEX

Outsourced Export Manager for Valle del Orce

Murcia, 1, Pol. Ind. San Juán, 03158, Catral, Alicante, Spain

oct 2011 oct 2012

Valle del Orce specializes in producing gourmet sauces for supermarket and foodservice industries

Internationalisation Jr. Consultant for Valle del Orce

oct 2010 oct 2011

Barcelona y alrededores, España

Helping SMEs internationalise and access third markets (official member of the PIPE program, ICEX)



Cultural Activities Coordinator

Casa Batlló

Passeig de Gràcia, 43, 08007 Barcelona, Spain

feb 2002 nov 2009

Casa Batlló is a UNESCO World Heritage site and an icon in Barcelona, a must see for those who want to discover Gaudís work and modernism



EADA Business School

Master in Commercial and Sales Management

2018 2019



EADA Business School

Programme for Management Development (PMD)

2016 2016



ESCI-UPF International Business

Master Degree in International Trade

2013 2014



Universitat de Girona

Diploma in Tourism

2005 2009



Universitatea din Bucureti

Degree in History of Arts and Religions of the World (not formally validated)

1994 1998



cursos

Sales Teams Leadership (EADA)

Sales and negotiation techniques (EADA)