-
Medimaps
- Chairman - CEO
2009 - maintenant
MED-IMAPS est une Jeune Entreprise Innovante de profil de type start-up en développement logiciel notamment d'analyse d'images médicales.
Notre première ambition : créer de nouveaux outils informatiques innovants appliqués au domaine de l'ostéoporose.
www.med-imaps.com
-
CHUV / Centre des Maladies Osseuses
- Responsable R&D
2008 - maintenant
Responsable de la Recherche et du Développement du Centre des Maladies osseuses à l'Hôpital Universitaire de Lausanne - Améliorer la prise en charge / détection des patients souffrant d'Ostéoporose - Validation/optimisation des nouvelles technologies
DXA, QUS, micro-architecture, Composition Corporelle...
-
Ascendys
- PDG
2007 - maintenant
Ascendys was founded by two good friends whose areas of expertise in medicine, science and business were perfectly complementary. These areas of expertise, combined with our personal interest in your success, enables us to help you to determine the best strategy to speed up the medical acceptability of new bone imaging technologies or modalities, as well as to optimize the time to market of your drugs, thanks to our long-lasting experience in Quality Assurance/Quality Control.
Thanks to our established network of key opinion leaders and key scientists around the world, as well as our own participation in high-level medical and scientific conferences, we are constantly maintaining our level of expertise to optimize your needs. We are, therefore, ready to support your business needs with integrity, commitment and excellence
www.ascendys.ch
didier.hans@ascendys.ch
-
Hôpital Universitaire Genève HUG
- Responsable R&D - Lodac- médecine Nucléaire
1998 - 2008
-
Synarc Inc
- Scientific & BD Director Europe
1998 - 2001
-
UCSF / OARG - California
- Associate Director of the QA Center / Director QUS Research Lab
1996 - 1998
-
Hôpital HEH - Lyon
- Responsable R&D DXA
1991 - 1996