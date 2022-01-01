Didier LELUBEZ

-
Ecole E.F.ET.
maintenant
-
Agora XXI
maintenant
-
Bruno Chanteloup architecte
- Collaborateur
2011 - maintenant
-
Eurl idéa
- Indépendant
2007 - 2011
• conseils en communication permanente, identité d'entreprise, stratégie commerciale, marketing & merchandising.
• concept architecturaux pour les commerces et les entreprises
• projets d'habitat en construction et rénovation (orienté MOB et éco matériaux)
-
Trait d'Outil
- Associé
2006 - 2007
• conception architectural, (magasins, bureaux & habitat)
• réalisation des travaux d'aménagements
-
Archibold
- Architecte d'intérieur & designer graphique
1998 - 2005
• Agence spécialisée en concept architecturaux & design graphique pour les réseaux commerciaux
• Projets d'aménagement Tertiaire
• Projets d'habitat
-
Agora XXI
- Co-responsable créa & chef de projets
1995 - 1997
-
Design Srategy
- Responsable du département architecture commerciale
1994 - 1995
-
Euro RSCG Design
- Chef de projets
PUTEAUX
1993 - 1994
-
Berbesson, Racine et Ass
- Dessinateur en architecture et agencement
1989 - 1993
-
Optibat
- Free lance création architecturale
1988 - 1992