Didier LELUBEZ

HERBIGNAC

Entreprises

  • Ecole E.F.ET.

    maintenant

  • Agora XXI

    maintenant

  • Bruno Chanteloup architecte - Collaborateur

    2011 - maintenant

  • Eurl idéa - Indépendant

    2007 - 2011 • conseils en communication permanente, identité d'entreprise, stratégie commerciale, marketing & merchandising.
    • concept architecturaux pour les commerces et les entreprises
    • projets d'habitat en construction et rénovation (orienté MOB et éco matériaux)

  • Trait d'Outil - Associé

    2006 - 2007 • conception architectural, (magasins, bureaux & habitat)
    • réalisation des travaux d'aménagements

  • Archibold - Architecte d'intérieur & designer graphique

    1998 - 2005 • Agence spécialisée en concept architecturaux & design graphique pour les réseaux commerciaux
    • Projets d'aménagement Tertiaire
    • Projets d'habitat

  • Agora XXI - Co-responsable créa & chef de projets

    1995 - 1997

  • Design Srategy - Responsable du département architecture commerciale

    1994 - 1995

  • Euro RSCG Design - Chef de projets

    PUTEAUX 1993 - 1994

  • Berbesson, Racine et Ass - Dessinateur en architecture et agencement

    1989 - 1993

  • Optibat - Free lance création architecturale

    1988 - 1992

Formations

  • Ecole EFET

    Paris 1985 - 1987 Architecture d'intérieur

  • LMB Felletin (Felletin)

    Felletin 1982 - 1985 BT construction et aménagement d'ensembles

  • Ecole Grégoire Ferrandi CCIP

    Paris 1980 - 1982 Menuisier Agenceur

    CAP menuisier Agenceur

