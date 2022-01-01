Didier MAILLARD

Business partner, senior finance executive over 20 years in lean Industrial activities with broad experiences in all finance skills with significant experiences in Automotive industry, matrix organization and managing low margin businesses and turnaround plans



Direct experience with multicultural management and international organization. Recognized for dedication, work ethic and team oriented mentality. Ability to face real adaptive challenge.



"It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat" " Man in the Arena; T. Roosevelt



Mes compétences :

Leadership

Lean management

Business Performance Management

Finance