Didier MAILLARD

LYON

En résumé

Business partner, senior finance executive over 20 years in lean Industrial activities with broad experiences in all finance skills with significant experiences in Automotive industry, matrix organization and managing low margin businesses and turnaround plans

Direct experience with multicultural management and international organization. Recognized for dedication, work ethic and team oriented mentality. Ability to face real adaptive challenge.

"It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat" " Man in the Arena; T. Roosevelt

Mes compétences :
Leadership
Lean management
Business Performance Management
Finance

Entreprises

  • VALEO EEM

    maintenant

  • Weir Group - EMEA FINANCE DIRECTOR

    Chateauneuf Les Martigues 2010 - maintenant EMEA Revenues over € 80m.
    Senior Finance Director overseeing the French Business other four business lines and two manufacturing plants, the EAU ( Dubai), South Africa (Johannesburg) and Asia (Singapore)

  • Valeo - Directeur Financier

    Paris 2001 - 2010 De la remise sous contrôle de sites industrielles de 15M€ de CA à la réorganisation d'une division multi-sites de 200M€.
    Véritable Co-pilote de l'activité et de son organisation pour améliorer son efficacité et sa rentabilité.
    Gestion de crise Q4.08/Q1.09 et management des prises de décision.
    Expériences internationales - remise sous contrôle des performances industrielles - remise aux normes financières du groupe Valeo des activités "Powertrain efficiency" de JCAE rachetés en 2005.

  • Solvay - Directeur Financier

    Paris 1994 - 2001 J'ai évolué dans ce groupe pendant près de 8 ans auprès de manager de grandes compétences.
    De contrôleur de gestion industriel site a responsable du contrôle de gestion division - (Rodia engineering Plastics). Division internationale de 250 M€ de CA ou j'ai structuré cette fonction, les réalisations ont été riches et variées(intégration fiscale & comptable au palier de consolidation Groupe / audit filiales / Projet SAP / Supply Chain / ABC costing / ABC management).
    Enfin, directeur financier, projet start up - issue de la cession d'actifs entre Rhodia/Aventis - pour réintégrer toute l'activité engineering
    Welcome Problems /Facts & Figures / Quick is key/Result oriented.

  • Ernst & young - Auditeurs

    Courbevoie 1990 - 1993 Missions classiques d'auditeur (interim/CAC), le centre E&Y de Lyon sous la Direction de J. Tassi avait développé une cellule "Conseil" qui apportait une proximité avec le tissu industriel PME local.

    Rigueur / Result oriented / Méthodologies de travail (Risk management / sampling / effectivness testing) ont été des bases fondatrices inaltérables pour la suite de ma carrière.

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Grenoble 1987 - 1990 Finance - management industriel

  • DUBLIN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY (Dublin)

    Dublin 1986 - 1987 Marketing International - consumer behavior

Réseau