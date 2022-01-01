Asia Marine Yacht Services Ltd
- Capitaine marine marchande / yachts voile et moteur
2013 - maintenant
DIDIER MANGIN
20, Route du Port
74 290 VEYRIER DU LAC
(France)
Tel: +33 630 534 792
CURRICULUM VITAE
- Born the 6th of October 1958, in Annecy (Haute Savoie/France)
- Licensed in Architecture, Grenoble (F) 1986
- National Ski Teacher Grade
- Speed-Skiing World Championships Racer (1986-1988, professional AISS)
- Nationality : French - Passport N° 02 AH 421 43
- Languages: French, English, German, Italian, Spanish (fluently spoken and written).
MCA / RYA STCW 95 Certificates :
- Yacht Master Ocean Certificate
- Yacht Master Offshore Certificate
- Global Maritime Distress & Security Systems Certificate (GMDSS)
- Officer of the Watch Navigation and Radar Certificate
- General Ship Knowledge Certificate (GSK)
- Radio Communications General Operator Certificate (CGO)
- Advanced Fire Fighting Certificate
- Advanced Sea Survival Certificate
- Personal Safety & Social Responsibility Certificate
- Personal Survival Techniques Certificate
- Elementary First Aid Certificate
- Basic Fire Fighting Certificate
- Medical First Aid Certificate
- Studying for Master 500 GT (MCA/RYA Licenses)
- Valid ENG1 Medical Fitness Certificate
Other Qualifications :
French Overseas Sailing Yachts and Powerboats License (Permis Hauturier “C”)
French Sailing Federation Member (FFYV)
Ex-Administrator of French Nautical Industries Federation (FIN)
CMAS / FFESSM International Diving License Level 2 (Free Diver)
Private U.L.M. Airplanes Pilot License (390 flight hours), Paragliding License (around 800 flight hours)
Cars & Motorbikes International Driver’s License (all countries)
Sea Experience :
Total of Miles at Sea : over 65 000 Miles
2009 and 2010 : Maritime Agent and Shore Logistics Provider, for FRANCE PORT SERVICES (BWA Yachting), as Cannes and Saint Tropez Office Manager, providing more than 90 ships, during Mediterranean cruises, with harbour berths, bunkering, supply and all types of board requirements during charters or owner’s cruises.
2008 : Shore Logistics Manager of racing S.Y. “SENSO ONE” (ex MARI-CHA IV), 45 Meters racing sailing boat, deliveries, records and regattas in Mediterranean Sea, + delivery from Venice to Monaco of a Ferretti 25M Motor Yacht. 1200 NM.
2007 : Captain of M.Y. “CHEEKY TIGER” Mangusta 72’, charter and owner’s cruises in South France, 3800 Nautical Miles.
2006 : Captain of M.Y. “SEA LYON”, RIVA Rivale 17 Meters from April to July, then Captain of M.Y. “SEALYON” Mangusta 72’, owner’s cruises in South France, 1500 NM.
2005 : Captain of M.Y. “SAMORA’S DANDY”, AKHIR 40 Motor Yacht, 40 Meters, (03 to 10 2005, 3 months refit & owner’s nav.) 680 NM.
2004 : Captain of M.Y. “OSCAR”, Elegance 82’ Motor Yacht, 24 Meters, (02 to 06 2004, 3 months shipyard refit & owner’s nav.) 1200 M. & second captain of M.Y. “NEGRESCA”, Falcon 86’ Motor Yacht, 25 Meters, (06 to 12 2004, owner’s nav. & charter 1400 NM.
2003 : Skipper of S.Y. “L’ARGENTELLA”, Scorpio 75’ Sailing Yacht, 24 Meters, (05 to 12 2003, 7 months owner’s and charter nav.) 2500 NM.
2003 : Captain of M.Y. “NAMARIA”, Maiora Motor Yacht, 22 Meters, (delivery Menton (F) to Venice (It), 15 days) 2000 NM.
2002 : Second Captain of M.Y. “ECHO”, Versil Craft Motor Yacht, 23 Meters, (6 months owner’s nav. and charter, 05 to 10 2002) 4500 NM.
1999>2003 : Team Member (helmsman &/or tactician) of regattas, races, and deliveries on S/Y. “MOONBEAM OF FIFE”, 30 meters William Fife Tradition Sailing Yacht (1903), (in total 6 months nav. between 1999 and 2003, Med + Atlantic) 14000 NM.
2000 : Captain of M.Y. “ G V FIRST”, Codecasa Motor Yacht, 42 Meters (5 months owner’s and charter nav.) 3250 NM.
1999 : Captain of M.Y. “FAIR PLAY”, De Vries-Van Lent Motor Yacht, 37 Meters (4 months deliveries and owner’s nav.) 3800 NM.
1996-98 : Skipper of “ELLE ET VIRE”, Racing Sailing Trimaran, 60 Feet (total of 9 months charter + 1 month deliveries, 1 transpacific passage) 20650 NM.
1997 : Vice World-Champion in 8 M. JI Class, with