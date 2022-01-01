Menu

Didier MARIN

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

Passionate about some cool stuff :
- Machine Learning : using the latest advances (e.g. Deep Learning) to tackle various business problems
- Big Data & HPC : crunching teras of data for breakast
- Software Development & Functional Programming : did somebody say Monads !?
- Cognitive Sciences : understanding how our brain works and learns

Working at Heuritech right now, doing Machine Learning for Big Data. We're looking for business opportunities to show our talents !

  • Heuritech - Directeur général

    2013 - maintenant

  • Institut des Systèmes Intelligents et de Robotique - Attaché Temporaire d'Enseignement et de Recherche

    2012 - 2013

