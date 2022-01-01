Didier MONNET

Entreprises
-
GUYON BODIN SAS
- DAF
Administratif | Challans (85300)
2001 - 2007
Travaux Publics
Travaux Routiers
VRD - Reseaux EP/EU
-
BFI OPTILAS
- Quality Manager
Autre | Lisses (91090)
1999 - 2000
Obtention de la Certification ISO 9002
Norme 94
-
OPTILAS SA
- Chef comptable et Gestionnaire reseau
Autre | Évry (89140)
1998 - 1999
Big Tsunami on the networks ! !
with Paul Slater (GB) and Thien N'Guyen.
Upgrade Soft & Hardware.
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel