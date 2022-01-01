Menu

Didier MONTLOIN

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
manage team
business management
Immunization

Entreprises

  • Cabinet Médical - Médecin

    maintenant

  • Cabinet médical privé - Owner & Physician

    Tunis 2008 - maintenant * Medical Doctor responsible for conducting patient check-ups, diagnosing ailments, prescribing medication, and providing preventive advice to people regarding ways to stay healthy.
    * Execute all aspects of business management and manage team of assistants.
    KEY ACCOMPLISHMENTS
    * Provide the highest quality of care and prevention to all patients.

  • Cabinet Médical privé - Physician

    Tunis 2005 - 2008 * Medical professional working within different medical private offices diagnosing patient conditions using examinations and tests. ;
    * Prescribed treatment and medications to attempt to heal any illnesses or injuries.
    KEY ACCOMPLISHMENTS ,

  • AP/HP- Maternité des Bluets - INSTRUMENTIST & OPERATING ROOM SPECIALISED NURSE

    2005 - 2008 APHP: ASSISTANCE PUBLIQUE/HôPITAUX DE * Assisted Orthopaedic,Visceral(=Digestive),Gynecologist-Obstetrician Surgeons with instruments during operations.
    * Properly decontaminated all instruments and disassembled, cleaned, lubricated, packaged, and wrapped, as well as sterilized all instruments using steam, steris, or sterrad.
    KEY ACCOMPLISHMENTS
    * Managed operating room and instrumentation.

Formations

  • Faculté Médecine Xavier Bichat

    Paris 1997 - 2008 Doctorate

    PROFESSIONAL AFFILIATIONS


    Chairman, Aide Médicale Internationale=International Medical Help (NGO)
    Co-Management and Field Operations.

