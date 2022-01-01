Didier MONTLOIN

Mes compétences :
manage team
business management
Immunization
Entreprises
Cabinet Médical
- Médecin
maintenant
Cabinet médical privé
- Owner & Physician
Tunis2008 - maintenant* Medical Doctor responsible for conducting patient check-ups, diagnosing ailments, prescribing medication, and providing preventive advice to people regarding ways to stay healthy.
* Execute all aspects of business management and manage team of assistants.
KEY ACCOMPLISHMENTS
* Provide the highest quality of care and prevention to all patients.
Cabinet Médical privé
- Physician
Tunis2005 - 2008* Medical professional working within different medical private offices diagnosing patient conditions using examinations and tests. ;
* Prescribed treatment and medications to attempt to heal any illnesses or injuries.
KEY ACCOMPLISHMENTS ,
2005 - 2008APHP: ASSISTANCE PUBLIQUE/HôPITAUX DE * Assisted Orthopaedic,Visceral(=Digestive),Gynecologist-Obstetrician Surgeons with instruments during operations.
* Properly decontaminated all instruments and disassembled, cleaned, lubricated, packaged, and wrapped, as well as sterilized all instruments using steam, steris, or sterrad.
KEY ACCOMPLISHMENTS
* Managed operating room and instrumentation.