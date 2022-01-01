Didier MOUNOUD

-
Diadys Sàrl
- Administrateur
2010 - maintenant
-
Pictet & Cie
- Software Engineer Consultant
Taluyers
2008 - maintenant
work on multi-tier and SOA architecture project:
Portfolio Management / Compliance / Accounting / Enterprise services - analyst developer (J2EE, Restful/SOAP, Spring, JPA/Hibernate, Swing, etc.)
-
TCS
- Software Engineer Consultant
Puteaux
2007 - 2008
- TCS : Assys - developer (J2EE) - March 2008 - June 2008
- TCS : Intranet portal project, functional and technical involvement (IBM Websphere portal and IBM WWCM) - December 2007 - February 2008
-
Orange Romania
- BI Consultant
Paris
2007 - 2007
Chordiant CMS integration, feasibility study, technical and functional involvement, and local partner management