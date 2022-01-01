Menu

Didier MOUNOUD

PRÉVERENGES

Entreprises

  • Diadys Sàrl - Administrateur

    2010 - maintenant

  • Pictet & Cie - Software Engineer Consultant

    Taluyers 2008 - maintenant work on multi-tier and SOA architecture project:
    Portfolio Management / Compliance / Accounting / Enterprise services - analyst developer (J2EE, Restful/SOAP, Spring, JPA/Hibernate, Swing, etc.)

  • TCS - Software Engineer Consultant

    Puteaux 2007 - 2008 - TCS : Assys - developer (J2EE) - March 2008 - June 2008
    - TCS : Intranet portal project, functional and technical involvement (IBM Websphere portal and IBM WWCM) - December 2007 - February 2008

  • Orange Romania - BI Consultant

    Paris 2007 - 2007 Chordiant CMS integration, feasibility study, technical and functional involvement, and local partner management

Formations

  • Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale De Lausanne (EPFL) (Lausanne)

    Lausanne 2001 - 2007

  • Auguste Piccard (Lausanne)

    Lausanne 1998 - 2001 Mathematics, Physics

