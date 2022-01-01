Menu

Didier PALMESE

Paris

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Sécurité électronique
Automatisme
Electronique
Electricité
MS Excel 2016
MS Word 2016
Réseau local
Conception UML
Méthode agile
Veille technologique
Codepen
Trello
Coggle
Draw.io
Firebase
Amazon Web Services
Github
Git
SQL Power Architect
MySQL Workbench
WampServer
Sublime text
Eclipse
Microsoft Visual Studio
Unity
Bootstrap
JSON
API REST
PhpMyAdmin
PHP 5
SQL
Ruby
C#
C++
C
CSS 3
HTML 5
Ajax
JQuery
JavaScript
Java
Python
Langage objet
C Programming Language
CSS3
Eclipse IDE
HTML5
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Word
PHP
Scrum Methodology
UML

Entreprises

  • Groupe Owliance Mutua - Ingénieur développement d'application

    Paris 2018 - maintenant

  • Tms (technique Maintenance Systemes) - Chef d'équipe Aix-en-Provence & Responsable d'agence Toulouse

    Aix-en-Provence 2013 - 2017 * Electricité courant fort/courant faible, Marchés publics et privés jusqu'à 1,5M EUR
    * Management, Relation client, Relation fournisseur et prestataire, Gestion matériel
    * Réalisation documents techniques et commerciaux

  • Intérim - Electricien intérimaire & Technicien

    CHAMBRAY LES TOURS 2010 - 2013 * INEO / CEGELEC / SNEF * Electricien intérimaire
    * Technicien, Chef d'équipe, Responsable d'exploitation

  • Pas de nom - Fondateur

    2008 - 2008 J'ai consacré plusieurs mois à la rédaction d'un projet de création d'entreprise ainsi que l'étude de marché associée dans la vente par correspondance via internet de micro-ordinateurs entièrement montés et installés à la commande.
    Projet qui n'a pas abouti car l'étude de marché était insatisfaisante.

  • Iliad - Conseiller de clientèle technique

    Paris 2008 - 2009 Accueil téléphonique, gestion des demandes techniques

  • Divers - Divers

    2003 - 2008 Diverses expériences dont équipier en cuisine, manutentionnaire, responsable qualité, responsable d'exploitation...

Formations

  • A DOMICILE

    Eaunes 2017 - 2018 Développeur Full-Stack - Formation autodidacte

    34 certificats OpenClassrooms (94/100 de moyenne) / 6 certificats Zenva Academy
    Entraînements sur CodinGame & HackerRank / Tutoriels Youtube / Presse spécialisée...

  • I.U.T. D'Aix Marseille 2 (Marseille)

    Marseille 2001 - 2004 Diplome Universitaire de Technologie

  • Lycée Antonin Artaud

    Marseille 1999 - 2001

