Bienvenue
Didier PAQUEREAU
Didier PAQUEREAU
Angers
En résumé
Responsable de Groupe chez Baker Tilly Strego
Strego
- Responsablz de groupe
Angers
1989 - maintenant
EPTG
Chateilaillon
1985 - 1988
BAC+3
Apprentissage de la comptabilité, de la fiscalité d'entreprise
Antoine GUIOT
Arno LACOSTE
Christophe COUGNAUD
David FROGIN
Maëlle DELAVERGNE
Régis FORGET
Stéphane DOUGE
Stéphane PITARD
Sylvie COLINEAU
Vincent ROTUREAU