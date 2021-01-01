Dirdi GHAZI

Highly motivated and accomplished person with:
- Experience laser alignment and vibration analysis specialist for rotating machines.
- Expertise and providing solutions to the bearings and rotating machines.
- Establish the theoretical and practical training on:
* the implementation of maintenance strategies
* the use of control instruments, and maintnance bearings in rotating machinery
- Experience in project management (Invitation to tenders, technical preparation).
Mes compétences :
Rotating Equipment
responsible for design offices
responsible for SKF
mechanical training
maintenance
Responsible for training and maintenance
Planned Maintenance
Microsoft PowerPoint
Mechanical Engineering
Installation and Commissioning
Develop comprehensive SKF
Cooledit pro
Conditional Monitoring
Cabinet International Training
CAD/CAM > CAD
Autocad
Audit
Assembly Plants
Adobe Photoshop
Ingénierie