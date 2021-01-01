Menu

Dirdi GHAZI

Montigny-le-Bretonneux

En résumé

Highly motivated and accomplished person with:

- Experience laser alignment and vibration analysis specialist for rotating machines.
- Expertise and providing solutions to the bearings and rotating machines.
- Establish the theoretical and practical training on:
          * the implementation of maintenance strategies
          * the use of control instruments, and maintnance bearings in rotating machinery
- Experience in project management (Invitation to tenders, technical preparation).


Mes compétences :
Rotating Equipment
responsible for design offices
responsible for SKF
mechanical training
maintenance
Responsible for training and maintenance
Planned Maintenance
Microsoft PowerPoint
Mechanical Engineering
Installation and Commissioning
Develop comprehensive SKF
Cooledit pro
Conditional Monitoring
Cabinet International Training
CAD/CAM > CAD
Autocad
Audit
Assembly Plants
Adobe Photoshop
Ingénierie

Entreprises

  • SKF - Sales Engineer,

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2016 - maintenant Mining, Mineral Processing and Cement Manager

  • TENTE SAS - North Africa sales manager

    PRINGY 2016 - 2016 mise en place et gestion d'un réseau de distribution

  • Equipement Moderne - HEAD SKF DEPARTMENT

    Tunis 2011 - 2016 Department responsible for SKF in Modern equipment.
    - Develop comprehensive SKF in terms of service and turnover ;
    - Manage and carry out mechanical training on the prevention and management of
    maintenance, specialized bearings and rotating machines
    - Commercial and Technical Responsibilities
    - Perform mechanical expertise (on bearing failures) ;
    - While keeping the same spot of the previous post ,

  • Equipement Moderne - Responsible for training and maintenance SKF product

    Tunis 2010 - 2011 - Educate clients on the most appropriate maintenance strategies for their industries ;
    - Bring rotating machinery technical solutions adapted to our range
    Products
    - Promoting Mapro (Product Maintenance) and CoMo products
    (Conditional Monitoring) and train clients to the proper functioning of its products
    - Managed the development and stock ,

  • Equipement Moderne - Technical Sales

    Tunis 2009 - 2010 - Prospecting and promote SKF Maintenance Products ;
    - Facilitate open days and fairs ,

  • Tunisair Technics - Project Graduation

    Tunis 2008 - 2009 Study and realization of a mounting machine and dismounting of the front axle of the Airbus A300

  • PEUGEOT - Technician

    Paris 2008 - 2008

  • ETAP - Internship technician

    lille 2007 - 2007 ETAP (Tunisian Enterprise of Petroleum Activities).
    Work placement in TUNISAIR

  • ESTUDIES AND DIPLOMES - Senior technician

    2007 - 2009 mechanical engineering (electromechanical specialty)

Formations

