Dominique HISBERGUE
ÉPEIGNÉ-LES-BOIS
Entreprises
Hisbergue design graphic
- Directeur de création
maintenant
Formations
Ecole Supérieure Arts Et Design Penninghen
Paris
1971 - 1976
arts graphiques
Réseau
Aline BELLON
Catherine LEVESQUE
Gerard VALLIN
Hélène AYMER
Marion MARCQ
Maxane LINDOR
Nicolas DUVIVIER
Philippe MARCHON-ARNAUD
Tamara SZARMACH
Virginie DO CARMO
