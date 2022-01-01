Retail
Dominique IDLAS-LOBELSON
Dominique IDLAS-LOBELSON
Le Beausset
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Céramique
Entreprises
Aux Chats Dormants
- Chef d'entreprise
Le Beausset
2007 - maintenant
Formations
La Cadenelle ISMC
Marseille
1978 - 1981
Réseau
Laurence MOLINES
Rachel PRADINAS
