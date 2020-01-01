Menu

Dominique MASSOL

CERGY

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ArianeGroup via EXPLEO - Ingénieur essais et qualification

    2020 - maintenant

  • Thales Communications & Security via Assystem - Ingénieur Système

    2018 - 2019

  • Utc Aerospace Systems via Assystem - Ingénieur IVVQ

    2017 - 2018

  • Safran Landing Systems via Aketys - Ingénieur Avionique

    2016 - 2017

  • Safran Engineering Services via Aketys - Ingénieur Système

    2015 - 2016

  • Safran Engineering Services via Aketys - Ingénieur en coordination d'instrumentation

    2014 - 2015

  • Observatoire de Paris - Pôle instrumental du GEPI - Ingénieur en Automatique

    2013 - 2013

Formations

Réseau