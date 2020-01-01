Dominique MASSOL

-
ArianeGroup via EXPLEO
- Ingénieur essais et qualification
2020 - maintenant
-
Thales Communications & Security via Assystem
- Ingénieur Système
2018 - 2019
-
Utc Aerospace Systems via Assystem
- Ingénieur IVVQ
2017 - 2018
-
Safran Landing Systems via Aketys
- Ingénieur Avionique
2016 - 2017
-
Safran Engineering Services via Aketys
- Ingénieur Système
2015 - 2016
-
Safran Engineering Services via Aketys
- Ingénieur en coordination d'instrumentation
2014 - 2015
-
Observatoire de Paris - Pôle instrumental du GEPI
- Ingénieur en Automatique
2013 - 2013