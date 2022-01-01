Dominique SANSONE

Création du bureau d’Etude SANSONE DESIGN

en 1989.

Constitué de :

- 2 Architectes d’intérieur

- 1 responsable logistique

Activité de Design industriel et Architecture d’Intérieur :

Références principales :

- Agence photo reporters MAGNUM

- Aéroports de PARIS A.D.P.

- ARC INTERNATIONAL Cristallerie

- ACEMAI ascenseurs, groupe OTIS 4000m2

- CASTERMAN Editions 1800m2

- CEMA margarines « PRIMEVERE «

- CHANTIER NAVAL DU NORD

- CHAMBRE DU COMMERCE ET D’INDUSTRIE

- CHICOREES LEROUX

- CITE DES ENTREPRISES et CITE DES ECHANGES 5500m2

- BATÎMENT EURALLIANCE 6000m2

- S.D.R, RESALLIANCE FINANCES, INGEUS, ISECO

- NORD FINANCEMENT, NORD TRANSMISSION

- RAYMOND POULAIN CONSULTANT

- FONGECIF siège Nord Pas de Calais

- FRANCOBELGE, STAUB fonderies

- KRYS OPTICIENS

- OCTE ASCENSEURS 2000m2

- O.G.F. pompes funèbres

- O.P.A.C de PARIS

- OTIS ascenseurs - Paris

- PROGES plus

- TMK Performances

- SERVICES FISCAUX

- SIMINOR automatismes

- SOMATEM ascenseurs

- SOMFY automatismes

- TECHNOPLASTIQUE GROUPE NEYR

Et espaces tertiaires et commerciaux, tels que : Art de la table, Bijouteries,

Optiques, Traiteurs, Chocolatiers,

Cabinets médicaux, Laboratoires médicaux, Cabinets d’avocats, Etudes notariales,

etc.



Mes compétences :

Architecte d'intérieur