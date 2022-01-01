Dominique SANSONE

Création du bureau d’Etude SANSONE DESIGN
en 1989.
Constitué de :
- 2 Architectes d’intérieur
- 1 responsable logistique
Activité de Design industriel et Architecture d’Intérieur :
Références principales :
- Agence photo reporters MAGNUM
- Aéroports de PARIS A.D.P.
- ARC INTERNATIONAL Cristallerie
- ACEMAI ascenseurs, groupe OTIS 4000m2
- CASTERMAN Editions 1800m2
- CEMA margarines « PRIMEVERE «
- CHANTIER NAVAL DU NORD
- CHAMBRE DU COMMERCE ET D’INDUSTRIE
- CHICOREES LEROUX
- CITE DES ENTREPRISES et CITE DES ECHANGES 5500m2
- BATÎMENT EURALLIANCE 6000m2
- S.D.R, RESALLIANCE FINANCES, INGEUS, ISECO
- NORD FINANCEMENT, NORD TRANSMISSION
- RAYMOND POULAIN CONSULTANT
- FONGECIF siège Nord Pas de Calais
- FRANCOBELGE, STAUB fonderies
- KRYS OPTICIENS
- OCTE ASCENSEURS 2000m2
- O.G.F. pompes funèbres
- O.P.A.C de PARIS
- OTIS ascenseurs - Paris
- PROGES plus
- TMK Performances
- SERVICES FISCAUX
- SIMINOR automatismes
- SOMATEM ascenseurs
- SOMFY automatismes
- TECHNOPLASTIQUE GROUPE NEYR
Et espaces tertiaires et commerciaux, tels que : Art de la table, Bijouteries,
Optiques, Traiteurs, Chocolatiers,
Cabinets médicaux, Laboratoires médicaux, Cabinets d’avocats, Etudes notariales,
etc.
Mes compétences :
Architecte d'intérieur
