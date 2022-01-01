Menu

Dominique SEGUY

En résumé

My main objective as a consultant is to make sure that my clients eventually meet the right person at the right place, and in the right target location so as to achieve their goals : developing abroad. May this be from France to abroad or the other way round. As I rely on my former personal background as a company's owner and on my large international experience in the HVAC and in industrial sectors, I feel like being really missioned : Market surveys, Marketing and Technical Approach, Regulations, Strategy and Development, first contacts, Implementation of partnerships, training of teams to the international trade, support and tips giving, all of these aspects actually make professional challenges really enjoyable in a mutual benefit in such innovative fields of activity !

Mes compétences :
Marketing opérationnel
Stratégie d'entreprise
Stratégie de communication

Entreprises

  • PERIANS CONSULTING - Consultant

    2013 - maintenant Je mets ma palette de compétences en business development à la disposition des TPE/PME. Dans leur développement international j'interviens à plusieurs niveaux ; dans la réflexion stratégique,à travers l'audit de l'entreprise et l'analyse de son marché ou encore la veille ; je réalise l'étude des marchés ciblés et conduit l'axe opérationnel des projets dans la recherche de partenaires, les canaux de distribution et dans l'implantation ; grâce à mes compétences linguistiques et à ma connaissance des marchés et des réglementations, je pilote le marketing opérationnel dans le cadre documentaire, et la communication. Par mon vécu de chef d'entreprise je suis en mesure de proposer et mettre en oeuvre l'organisation opérationnelle ad hoc, y compris la formation des équipe.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau