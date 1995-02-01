Dominique TABARY

From the DUT diploma obtained in 1989 to today, I have 22 years’ experience in IT services.

I began as MS Office trainer, then system, network and development. During the firsts 10 year of my career, I did a triple activity as System Engineer, as Developer (visual basic, VBA) and as Trainer. During this first part of my career, I began to manage some projects.

The second part of my career was clearly oriented to Wintel infrastructure, Servers and Workstations. I was alternatively System Engineer or Project Manager on some migration's projects, domains, servers and workstations. I was project manager for some more or less important projects, and especially migration‘s project from NT domain to AD or from NT to XP workstations. Finally I took care of another migration’s project (win XP to 7) managed by one of the project managers of the company.

During 3 years, I was Delivery Manager in an IT Services company in Luxembourg. In charge with organization and control of all the pre-sales and post-sales activities of the company, I was the central point of contact of the consultants, the clients, and the board of the company. In this role I had a look on all work to be in accordance with the client’s needs and the contracts.

One of my activities was to organize, to manage and control the work of the project managers. So, I worked on the Prince 2 practitioner certification and I obtained it in march 2010.

During about 22 years, I received lots of training, MOF/ITIL, « Rôles du Manager », "PMI", « Gestion de Projet et Qualité », "Sociologie et Psychologie pour le management", "Prince 2 Practitioneer" and lots of technical trainings.

A native French speaker, I have a good level in English.

I have a great ability to listen and synthesis and I'm very open minded.



Mes compétences :

Program management