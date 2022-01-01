Dominique THOMAS

Dominique is currently General Manager EMEA at LANSA and working on an Executive MBA in HEC, which will end in June 2013. He has 20 years' experience as an operational director and in providing support to executive teams, having developed a “Hands-on” approach with entrepreneurial instincts, high levels of credibility and influencing skills.



He launched his career as an IT specialist, then quickly moved to sale and business development, keeping the management of resources as an asset. He helped companies like Candle Software to launch new solutions on the Southern Europe market, start-ups like Portal Software, GridXpert to set-up their operations, helping to build first class teams and grow the revenue from 0 to seven figures. During that time, he directed and participated in over fifteen operations involving business launches, and restructuring in very short timeframes.



In July 2005, Dominique joined LANSA to support the reorganization of the French branch as well as building success in corporate accounts where their usual market was SMB. He was able to close 6 figures deals with global companies, improve the services margin by 10%. At the same time, he was supported the development and the launch of new range of solutions across EMEA.



In September 2011, in parallel of his job in LANSA, he decided to join the HEC Executive MBA program to strength is knowledge in domain like Marketing, Finance, Strategy, Business Performances, … – with a specialization in Innovation and Entrepreneurship. He worked for COURREGES during one year to help the 2 shareholders to build their 5 years business plan to bring the brand back in the top five luxurious brands in France. The resulting action plan is currently under execution.



In October 2012, in LANSA, he was promoted to the General Manager EMEA position, in order to help the company to continue to grow its original business and develop its next new business, initiating an exciting transition period…



