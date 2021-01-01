Dominique VERSINI

Hello, I am a billingal French/English real estate agent in Toulouse, France.



I created my real estate company in 2013 after 10 years spent in the Internet and marketing industry in France and abroad (US, UK, Japan). I always have been interested in the real estate industry and I have had some experience in it while in California, I have then decided decided to jump for it and started my own agency.



Often it takes more than real estate experience to facilitate an optimum real estate transaction. This is why my business parners and I created our structure.



Passionate about Real Estate, our dynamic team with background in law, commerce, banking and architecture possesses the know-how, experience and technology to ensure your project's success.

Our agency provides consultancy during each of your project's step. We listen to your demands, and we stay by your side during every step.



Our agency will look for your perfect property on the Toulouse market. We make sure to select for you a property that suits your needs and expectations. Whether it is fo a short term lease, or an investment for your future we strive to provide the best service to the demanding needs of our selective clients.



Mes compétences :

Real estate agent

Strategic Marketing

Licencing

Communication skills

Brand Management

Management

Marketing