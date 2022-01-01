Dominique WITT

Part of one of the largest chinese manufacturers in paper bags and paper products industry in china Classypact is fully dedicated to provide professionnal luxury packaging .



Armed with 25 years of experience and expertise ,we have earned the trust from lots of worldwide famous worldwide brands such as Chanel ,Christian Dior , L'Oreal , Yves Saint Laurent , Mont-Blanc , Harvey Nichols , Ferragamo , GUESS, Victoria's Secret , Joseph, Disney and so many more…



Our manufacture plants , located in Dong Guan City,China and Shenzhen, are equiped with 30 of the latest technology printing machines and have a workforce of more than 3.000 skilled workers.The operation occupies an area over 1.000.000 sq.ft ,providing a monthly production capacity of more than 23 millions paper carriers bags.



The factory has been awarded the ISO 9001 certificate and has the ability to produce complex and intrigate designs.



The Factory has been awarded the FSC certificate.



We are in the process of applying for ISO 14001 certification as part of our commitment to the environment. Through this facility ,we help customers achieve a phenomenal saving, refinded perfect quality products with prompt delivery and excellent service from us.









