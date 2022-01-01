Domitille D'ALANÇON

-
CEISO / MediaClin
- Chef de Projets en Recherche Clinique
2014 - 2018
Application et amélioration des règles compatibles aux BPC et à la norme ISO 14155 concernant les investigations cliniques des dispositifs médicaux.
Management d'essais cliniques portant sur des dispositifs médicaux : préparation, conception et rédaction de protocole, CRF, brochure investigateur et autres documents de l’étude, sélection des centres d’investigation, recrutement des investigateurs, soumissions aux autorités compétentes, initiation, suivi et coordination.
Évaluation clinique des dispositifs médicaux : revue et analyse de la bibliographie selon le guide européen MEDDEV 2.7.1. rev3.
-
Inserm
- Chef de Projets en Recherche Clinique
PARIS 13
2011 - 2013
Chef de Projet d’études cliniques à promotion institutionnelle dans les domaines de la neurologie, hématologie, thérapie cellulaire, thérapie génique, pédiatrie, cardiologie.
Etudes thérapeutiques de phases II à IV multicentriques, nationales ou européennes (FP7, en lien avec le réseau ECRIN), ou de physio-pathologie, épidémiologie.
Coordination, management d’équipes projet, mise en conformité, soumissions réglementaires, mise en place, suivi, clôture.
Participation à divers groupes de travail : CoPil Qualité, Pharmacovigilance, E-promotion, Appel d’offre pour audits, Consultation Européenne 2013. Formation au logiciel eTrialManager®. Formation Audit et Inspection.
-
Monitoring Force Group (CRO)
- Project Manager
2010 - 2010
Management of clinical and observational studies in the fields of cardiology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, virology.
Methodology: scientific evaluation, study design, medical writing (protocols, synopsis, ICF, CRF).
Operational: budget evaluation, regulatory procedures, operational guidelines elaboration, study initiation and follow-up, coordination of investigators and subcontractors.
Supervision: Investigators and CRA training and management.
-
Clinical Research Centre - Hospital of Purpan, Toulouse
- Clinical Research Associate
2010 - 2010
Coordination of international clinical trials, phase I to IV, in neurology and psychiatry: medical writing, follow up, monitoring, laboratory, data entry. Management of the study drugs system. Quality Assurance: elaboration and review of local SOPs, audit of GCP activities.
-
Merck Serono, biotechnology industry, Geneva
- Regulatory Affairs Associate
2009 - 2009
Establishing an international regulatory strategy for drugs and devices in Asia-Pacific area, relationship with affiliates.
-
Research laboratory, Pharmacokinetic department at Sahlgrenska Akademin - Göteborg, Sweden
- Intern
2009 - 2009
Drawing up a HTS method for measuring the effect of an antimalarial drug on Cythochrome P450 enzymes, assessment of the inhibition by in vitro experiments, under Prof. M. Ashton’s supervision.
-
Clinical Research Centre - Hospices Civils de Lyon, Lyon
- Clinical Research Associate
2008 - 2008
Implementation, follow up and monitoring of clinical trials, phase I to IV. Fields: transplantation - immunity - biotherapy - oncology. Compilation of data for meta-analyses and systematic review.