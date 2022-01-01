Domitille RONDEAU

Je suis une étudiante en dernière année d’ingénieur en agriculture à ISA LILLE en apprentissage. Je travaille pour Sodiaal Union en Bretagne dans l’amélioration de la qualité du lait auprès des producteurs (particulièrement sur les spores butyriques).



________________________________________________________________________________________

I’m a French student in agricultural engineer school (apprenticeship training) at ISA LILLE (in the north of France). I'm working for the Co-op Sodiaal Union in Bretagne (in the west of France) on milk quality improvement (butyric) in breeding with 14 milk advisors.



Mes compétences :

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft PowerPoint

Aisance relationelle

Microsoft Word

Agriculture polyculture élevage