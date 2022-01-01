Menu

Domitille RONDEAU

En résumé

Je suis une étudiante en dernière année d’ingénieur en agriculture à ISA LILLE en apprentissage. Je travaille pour Sodiaal Union en Bretagne dans l’amélioration de la qualité du lait auprès des producteurs (particulièrement sur les spores butyriques).

________________________________________________________________________________________
I’m a French student in agricultural engineer school (apprenticeship training) at ISA LILLE (in the north of France). I'm working for the Co-op Sodiaal Union in Bretagne (in the west of France) on milk quality improvement (butyric) in breeding with 14 milk advisors.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint
Aisance relationelle
Microsoft Word
Agriculture polyculture élevage

Entreprises

  • Domaine des Deux Arcs - Stagiaire

    2015 - 2015 Stage de découverte dans un domaine viticole :

    - ébourgeonnage
    - palissage
    - étiquetage
    - préparation des commandes

  • Sodiaal Union - Apprentie Conseiller laitier

    2014 - maintenant En relation avec les producteurs de lait :

    - travail sur la qualité du lait et plus particulièrement sur les spores butyriques: repérage des producteurs laitiers qui ont des résultats butyriques hors-normes, management d'une équipe de 14 conseillers laitiers, réalisation de diagnostics butyriques en élevage, rédaction de conseils de saison sur les butyriques, rédaction d'articles dans le journal national de la coopérative, organisation de formation pour les producteurs laitiers, ...

    - audits Charte des Bonnes Pratiques d'Elevage.

  • Exploitation laitière - Stagiaire

    2013 - 2013 Stage de 3 semaines dans un élevage irlandais de 90 vaches laitières:

    - traite
    - alimentation des veaux
    - entretien des clôtures
    - aide sur la ferme

  • CLASEL (Contrôle laitier Mayenne et Sarthe) - Conseiller laitier

    2012 - 2013 En relation avec les éleveurs,
    - Conseil en nutrition, reproduction, qualité du lait, gestion du pâturage, ...

  • Service de remplacement de Bais - Agent de traite

    2012 - 2014 Remplacement des producteurs laitiers :
    - traite
    - alimentation des veaux, des vaches

  • Ferme expérimentale de Sourches - Stagiaire

    2011 - 2012 Neuf semaines de stage dans le service Vaches Laitières :

    - étude sur le sevrage des génisses laitières
    - traitement statistique des données
    - rédaction d'un rapport sur l'étude (en autonomie)

  • Exploitation porcine - Stagiaire

    2010 - 2010 Stage de découverte dans une exploitation porcine :

    - soins aux porcelets
    - assistance aux mise-bas
    - insémination

Formations

