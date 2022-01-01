Menu

Donald BISNAULT

GRENOBLE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Grenoble dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
CentOS
Public Key Infrastructure
Debian
Cisco Certified Network Associate
VPN
Active Directory
Asterik
Mac OS X
Gestion de projet
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Exchange 2010
Projets Management
Network File System
Microsoft SQL Server
LVM
Firewall
FTP
Fedora
Microsoft Windows Server 2008 R2
MEHARI
EBIOS
System center operations manager
PABX/IPBX
VMware ESX
Virtualisation
Microsoft Visio
Mac OS X Server
ITIL
Norme ISO 9001
ISO 27000
Certification MCP Windows Server 2012 - 70-410
Certification MCP Windows Server 2012- 70-411
Certification MCP Windows Server 2012 - 70-412

Entreprises

  • OPTIMED - EUROFINS - Administrateur Réseau & Systèmes

    2013 - 2015 Contrat professionnel : Assistant du responsable IT dans les tâches quotidiennes, Résolution d'incidents et
    traitement des demandes utilisateurs (N1+2 +3), gestion du parc, mastérisation des postes, gestion des droits AD,
    câblages réseaux, gestion des vlan , gestion et administration PABX /IPBX, gestion et administration logiciel
    d'accès (sécurité bâtiment), formation utilisateur, participation à la rédaction des documents qualités.
    Gestion des projets IT : Réaménagement salle de Monitoring, mise en place du monitoring des supports
    actifs (FAN), mise en place du plan de continuité d'activité et plan de reprise d'activité.

  • RADIALL - Stagiaire Technicien Support

    ROSNY SOUS BOIS 2013 - 2013 gestion du parc, masterisation des postes, traitement
    des demandes utilisateurs, gestions des droits utilisateurs, gestion des sauvegardes.

  • AFPA - PONT-DE-CLAIX - Stagiaire - Technicien Réseau et Télécommunication

    2012 - 2013

  • PROSECA - Assistant de vente

    Saint-Chamond 2007 - 2012

Formations

  • Cesi Entreprise

    Grenoble 2013 - 2015 Master1 "Responsable administrateur réseau d'entreprise"

  • AFPA

    Le Pont De Claix 2012 - 2013 Bac +2

  • Maévy D'Elite (Pointe Noire)

    Pointe Noire 2003 - 2004 BAC S spécialité Mathématiques

Réseau