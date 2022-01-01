Donald LOPEZ

-
Wipro Technologies
- Deployment Migration Lead
Bangalore
2011 - 2011
Client: Electricity North West Limited
Role: Deployment Migration Lead
Location: Preston, Lancashire (UK)
Team size: 8
Responsibilities:
* Migration of 1500 Desktop/Laptop, 100 Printers across ENWL
* Maintaining the New asset inventory received from Dell and also maintaining the old asset inventory and reporting to
the client.
* Interacting with all departments in EWNL, CIO, IT Heads and the main office in other City
* Management of Central storage of Assets of all location at Preston that includes Desktop, Laptop, Printers,
Keyboard, mouse, hub, Switches etc
* Migration of desktop & Laptop of the users and taking sign off
* Maintaining & coordinating for the approved applications to be installed on user's machine on IT requests.
* Replacing & configuring the new printers and removing the old printers, which are out of warranty
* Contact various business leads at ENWL for any changes of asset and getting approval for the change in asset and
updating the CMDB asset database
* Responsible for all material and equipment needs for the Division's at ENWL locations including controlling inventory,
overseeing operation, and maintaining and scheduling equipment.
* Determine if inventory quantities are sufficient for needs, ordering more materials when necessary.
* Contact suppliers in order to schedule or expedite deliveries and to resolve shortages, missed or late deliveries, and
other problems.
* Perform buying duties when necessary. ;
* Looked into any IT related issues as per my previous experience. ;
* Handling Blackberry troubleshooting across locations. ;
* Co-ordinate with Vendors for faults that could be of network equipments, desktops, Laptops, Printers etc.
-
Wipro Technologies
- Reliable partner, offering
Bangalore
2010 - 2011
Client: Inter-Continental Hotel Group
Location: IHG (Burton upon Trent -UK)
Role: Acquire knowledge on the IT Services at IHG UK and transition and stabilize the work from offshore India. Closely
worked on the Operating model for creating globalization across IHG.
IHG is an international hotel company whose goal is to create Great Hotels Guests Love.
IHG have more guest rooms than any other hotel company in the world - that's more than 645,000 rooms in over 4,400
hotels across over 100 countries. Our guests make over 130 million stays in IHG hotels every year. IHG operate seven hotel
brands - InterContinental, Crown Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites and Candlewood
Suites.
Wipro Technologies, as a reliable partner, offering the entire IT infrastructure services to IHG.
-
Wipro Technologies
- Team Lead
Bangalore
2009 - 2010
Client: Thames Water (UK - Reading)
Thames Water is the UK's largest water and wastewater services company. Every day, Thames Water supplies 2,600 million
litres of tap water to 8.5 million customers across London and the Thames Valley. Wipro Technologies, as a reliable partner,
offering the entire IT infrastructure services to Thames Water.
This Project is for the Deployment of Windows XP operating system across all Thames water offices in UK.
Location: Thames Water (UK - Reading)
-
Wipro Technologies
- IT Administrator
Bangalore
2008 - 2009
Client: Harman International (Germany)
Harman International is the world's largest supplier of high-end automotive audio and infotainment systems. With good
reasons The Company offers illustrious brand names, more than 50 years of acoustic design and manufacturing experience,
and dedicated OEM facilities around the world. Harman are Premium electronics are an important part of auto sales today,
and Harman systems are leading the way.
Wipro Technologies, as a reliable partner, offering the entire gamut of infrastructure services, with in depth knowledge, and
continues to work on research towards innovative solutions through its Center of Excelence.
Location: Harman International (Production Unit)
Located: Straubing (Germany)
Responsibilities:
* All issues on Desktop Support, Application Support and Deployment of OS. ;
* Managing the Data Center upto 75 Servers. ;
* Administration of Servers, Active Directory, DHCP, DNS, Responsible for 75 Servers at Site in Straubing (Germany)
& Remote support at Karlsbad, Munich.
* Maintaining Domain controllers. Trouble shooting Active Directory related issues (L1+ Level Issues).
* Maintaining DNS & DHCP Servers. Trouble shooting L1+-Level issues.
* Managing DFS Servers, Permissions issues etc. ;
* Trouble shooting problems relating to File & Print Servers, Multifunction Printers through Digital Sending software,
Web jet admin management.
* Troubleshooting Altiris backup at Server and Client end and monitoring from the Altiris Console the client issues.
* Managing Virtual Machines through Virtual Console ;
* Ticketing Tool is Remedy web based and Solve upto 15 to 30 tickets per day. ;
* Managing Basic Network issues. ;
* Changing the VLAN of the Machine as per the user requirement through User Registration Tool.
* Weekly attending Tower meeting and updating the status of the Site.
-
Wipro Technologies
- Team Leader
Bangalore
2006 - 2008
Client: Cable & Wireless
Wipro Technologies is the No.1 provider of integrated business, technology and process solutions on a global delivery platform.
Supporting Windows Server infrastructure for Cable Wireless (www.cw.com) remotely (Off Shore Support from Bangalore
Center).Cable & Wireless is the one of the largest Telecom Service Provider in the world.
Duration: 2 months (UK) and rest of the support is from India
-
Wipro Technologies
- Manager
Bangalore
2006 - 2006
Suggesting less time consumption for the deployment of image from the Server to
Project 30 Laptops.
Client TOSHIBA
Position Windows Consultant
Contribution Testing and deployment from the demo server and client. Finding the duration of each
activity. Analyzing and Presenting to the client and taking help from offshore for
resolution.
-
Wipro Infotech Ltd
- Monitoring the Site Scope tool
2005 - 2005
Client Site: July Systems
Role and Responsibilities:
* Monitoring the Site Scope tool which alerts us the server and network Performance status ;
* Remote Support of servers using terminal services ;
* Antivirus Management Latest Patch management on all servers ;
* Monitoring the .bat files on servers ;
* Keeping track of log size and checking any exceptions ;
* Periodically Taking backup
-
Wipro Infotech Ltd
- Site Incharge (8 locations)
2005 - maintenant
Client Site: Income Tax Dept. (Bangalore)
Designation: Site Incharge (8 locations)
Roles and Responsibility
* Call Closure, Call Closure over phone & Escalated calls ;
* Manage Shift Schedules, Backup Plan, Vendor Management ;
* Quality of calls handled at site
* Customer Satisfaction
* C-Sat Surveys (Initiatives and actionable)
* Adherence to ISO
* Team handling and Customer Reviews
-
Wipro Infotech Ltd
- Shift Incharge
2004 - 2005
Client Site: iSeva Systems Pvt Ltd
Designation: Shift Incharge
Roles and Responsibilities:
1. Analyzing the calls on response and resolution time violation and prioritizing the calls
2. Interacting with operations & other teams on customer requirement and daily reviewing of open tickets with respective
Vendors
3. Call for Weekly Meeting with PM, Shift Incharge, L3 Engineers & customer on open issues.
4. identifying the skill gap training need identification of the desktops engineer and helpdesk executives and bring them to the
notice of the PM.
5. Handling the exception and Violation on CRF's, SCRF's & ACRF.
6. Initiatives introduced to improve services delivery at the customer site
7. Following the ITIL/ITSM processes
-
Wipro Net Ltd
- Customer Support Engineer
1999 - 2001
Wipro Net a subsidiary of Wipro Limited is a National Internet Service Provider, providing Business-to-Business
Communication services for the past four years. The Company has shaped the future of communication to deploy Intranet,
Internet and E-Commerce solutions.
Wipro Net is serving the customer with service and solutions, created to suite their specific needs in the field of Internet Email
services, Internet Access Services, Virtual Private Networks, Web Hosting and Application Services.
Responsibilities:
* Joined as a part of the Technical Support force as Customer Support Engineer to support the proprietary Store and
Forward Mail/Fax services, VPN and Internet along with Managed Gateway Services (for Lotus CC Mail / SMTP Mail).
* Installation of Efax and EfaxPlus, Presentation, Training, Troubleshooting, Convincing the customers to use the service
to the best.
* Modem Installation, Configuration and Troubleshooting. ;
* Comfortable in configuring the users profile in Microsoft Exchange Server
* Managing of Customers Co-Located Web Servers and Routers and assisting the Customers to install the servers and
other equipments in the Co-Located server room and problems relating to the Co-Located server and assigning to the
concerned engineers.
* Wholly responsible for email customers by ways of installing, training, troubleshooting, developing customized
applications to enhance usage revenues and instill confidence.
* Testing the ISDN lines. ;
* At times attending telephonic cals and first level analysis is done. ;
* Worked on routers with basic commands.
* Develop a consultant image in the customer. ;
* Establishing credibility of the organization by way of setting expectations and meeting them.
-
Xerox Modicorp Ltd
- Commercial Assistant
1998 - 1999
Xerox Modicorp Ltd. is a Joint Venture between two powerful partners Xerox Modicorp where Xerox is a U S dollar 25 billion
fortune 500 companies. Modicorp is an established corporate enterprise with diverse business in joint venture collaboration with
global leaders.
Core Responsibilities
Joined as a Commercial Assistant for one year. Responsible for Annuity price increase in the service price. Supply invoices,
Local Biling and service note billing. Updating the collection register. Resolving the billing details of the dealers on monthly
basis. All the accounting queries are done on SQL programming by linking from one database to another. Reports are generated
through SQL process.
Joined as Customer Care Executive for 6 months. Responsible in attending telephonic calls for photocopier toner booking.
Simultaneously dispatching the toners to the customers and follow up with courier service in case of delay and non-delivery.
Weekly feedback is reviewed from the customer.