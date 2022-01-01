Donat DE GROOTE

Experienced senior scientist executive with more than 30 years business experience spent within the diagnostic and the biotechnology fields.
I put my experience at the service of companies for shorter or longer missions going from the coordination of research to the general management through more technical actions related to quality, IP management, clinical research, statistical analysis or scientific strategy.
Cadre scientifique senior expérimenté avec plus de 30 années d'activités professionnelles passées majoritairement dans les domaines du diagnostic et des biotechnologies.
Je mets mon expérience au service des sociétés pour des missions plus ou moins longues allant de la coordination de la recherche jusqu'au management général en passant par des actions plus techniques en rapport avec la qualité, la propriété intellectuelle, la recherche clinique, l’analyse statistique ou la stratégie scientifique.
Mes compétences :
Immunologie
Antibody
Immunology
Clinical Trials
Biotechnology
Allergies
vaccine monitoring
management of small biotech and biomedical spin
development of immunoassays and molecular assay te
Tumour
Successful management
SPSS
R&D
Quality Assurance
QA support
Prism
Oncology
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Intellectual Property Law
Infectious Diseases
Immunoassay
Flow Cytometry
ELISA
Diabetes
Clinical Research
Cell Culture
Business Planning
Business Development
quality Management
statistical analysis
general management
built testing
Sales Management
Immunization
IP management
CE Marking