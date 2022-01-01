Donat DE GROOTE

Experienced senior scientist executive with more than 30 years business experience spent within the diagnostic and the biotechnology fields.



I put my experience at the service of companies for shorter or longer missions going from the coordination of research to the general management through more technical actions related to quality, IP management, clinical research, statistical analysis or scientific strategy.



Cadre scientifique senior expérimenté avec plus de 30 années d'activités professionnelles passées majoritairement dans les domaines du diagnostic et des biotechnologies.



Je mets mon expérience au service des sociétés pour des missions plus ou moins longues allant de la coordination de la recherche jusqu'au management général en passant par des actions plus techniques en rapport avec la qualité, la propriété intellectuelle, la recherche clinique, l’analyse statistique ou la stratégie scientifique.



