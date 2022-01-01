Menu

Donat DE GROOTE

WATERLOO

En résumé

Experienced senior scientist executive with more than 30 years business experience spent within the diagnostic and the biotechnology fields.

I put my experience at the service of companies for shorter or longer missions going from the coordination of research to the general management through more technical actions related to quality, IP management, clinical research, statistical analysis or scientific strategy.

Cadre scientifique senior expérimenté avec plus de 30 années d'activités professionnelles passées majoritairement dans les domaines du diagnostic et des biotechnologies.

Je mets mon expérience au service des sociétés pour des missions plus ou moins longues allant de la coordination de la recherche jusqu'au management général en passant par des actions plus techniques en rapport avec la qualité, la propriété intellectuelle, la recherche clinique, l’analyse statistique ou la stratégie scientifique.

Mes compétences :
Immunologie
Antibody
Immunology
Clinical Trials
Biotechnology
Allergies
vaccine monitoring
management of small biotech and biomedical spin
development of immunoassays and molecular assay te
Tumour
Successful management
SPSS
R&D
Quality Assurance
QA support
Prism
Oncology
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Intellectual Property Law
Infectious Diseases
Immunoassay
Flow Cytometry
ELISA
Diabetes
Clinical Research
Cell Culture
Business Planning
Business Development
quality Management
statistical analysis
general management
built testing
Sales Management
Immunization
IP management
CE Marking

Entreprises

  • AZ Biotech Consulting SPRL - Freelance Biotech Consultant

    2011 - maintenant Freelance Biotech Consultant, AZ Biotech Consulting SPRL,
    Certified Advisor by the Walloon Region since June 2015 for the following skills:
    * Sales Management
    * Organization and Management
    * Quality Management
    Accreditation number: 1805-2755-00
    Missions:
    * Progenosis SA, Belgium: setting-up a biotech platform for the development of full human
    monoclonal antibodies.
    * PROBIOX SA, Belgium: in charge of scientific affairs and business development. ;
    * Diagenode SA, Belgium: implementation of the procedures for the CE marking of PCR in vitro
    diagnostic kits.
    * Punctual expert missions for different companies (Dim3, Kitozyme, DexSil...).

  • PROBIOX SA - Scientific Director

    2006 - 2011 Responsibilities:
    * Managing in-house and outsourced researches in the field of oxidative stress and nutraceuticals.
    * Supervising all scientific and technical issues related to the oxidative stress business.
    * Sourcing clients and negotiating business and contractual work.
    * Participation in the development of business plans as part of fundraising.
    Major achievements:
    * Filing two patent applications in the fields of nutraceuticals and oxidative stress diagnostic. ;
    * Successful management of clinical trials.

  • BioTech Tools - Deputy Manager

    2003 - 2006 Responsibilities:
    * Managing in-house and outsourced research of the company in the field of allergy and
    auto-immune diseases
    * Assisting the CEO in daily management of the company and fundraising
    Major achievements:
    * Keeping high level scientific standards ;
    * Getting research grants from the Brussels Region

  • C.E.O. - Business administration

    1999 - 2003 Business administration of a private laboratory specialized in immuno-monitoring and providing
    custom-built testing services to pharmaceutical companies active in cell therapy and
    immunotherapy.
    * Sourcing clients and negotiating business and contractual work.
    * Coordinating all scientific and technical procedures and documentation.
    Major achievements:
    * Fundraising.
    * Establishment of the laboratory. ;
    * Development of a client portfolio with a significant turn-over. ;
    * Achievement of ISO9001 certification in record time.

  • Biosource Europe - Director of R & D

    1996 - 1999 Responsibilities:
    * Coaching a team of scientists, technicians and researchers working on the
    development of new products for immunology research according to ISO9001 norms
    * Coordinating global R&D activities with the American headquarter
    Major achievements:
    * Delivery of new kits to European and American markets in record time

  • Medgenix Diagnostics - Project Manager

    1983 - 1996 Responsibilities:
    * Project management: monoclonal antibodies for in vitro diagnostic, development of
    immunoassays and molecular assay tests for tumour markers, hormones, cytokines...
    * Writing of scientific articles and technical notes ;
    * Representing the company in congresses and trade fairs
    Major achievements:
    * Launch of a line of leading commercial immunoassay kits

  • Military Hospital - Non Commited Officer

    1982 - 1983

Formations

  • Solvay Business School (Brussels)

    Brussels 1999 - 2000 Third Cycle in Management

  • Free University Of Brussels (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 1978 - 1982 Bachelor of Science

  • Université Libre De Bruxelles (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 1976 - 1983 PhD

